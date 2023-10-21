An early dose of momentum helped Leipsic to a 49-28 runaway past Convoy Crestview for an Ohio high school football victory at Convoy Crestview High on Oct. 20.

Leipsic opened with a 28-0 advantage over Convoy Crestview through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Knights made it 35-14.

Leipsic steamrolled to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-7 in the final quarter.

The last time Leipsic and Convoy Crestview played in a 42-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Convoy Crestview faced off against Columbus Grove and Leipsic took on Bluffton on Oct. 6 at Bluffton High School.

