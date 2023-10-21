Columbus Grove topped Bluffton 14-7 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Bulldogs registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Pirates.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus Grove and Bluffton played in a 42-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Grove faced off against Convoy Crestview and Bluffton took on Leipsic on Oct. 6 at Bluffton High School.

