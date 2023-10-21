Harrod Allen East raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-7 win over Ada for an Ohio high school football victory at Ada High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Harrod Allen East a 7-0 lead over Ada.

The Mustangs fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Harrod Allen East thundered to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Harrod Allen East and Ada played in a 52-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ada faced off against Spencerville and Harrod Allen East took on Delphos Jefferson on Oct. 7 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

