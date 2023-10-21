Tontogany Otsego posted a narrow 37-32 win over Maumee during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Tontogany Otsego darted in front of Maumee 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 23-19 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Tontogany Otsego darted to a 31-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-6 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Maumee took on Rossford on Oct. 6 at Rossford High School.

