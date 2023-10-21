Pemberville Eastwood finally found a way to top Genoa Area 36-29 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Pemberville Eastwood opened with a 14-13 advantage over Genoa Area through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Pemberville Eastwood jumped to a 28-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Genoa Area squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Genoa Area faced off against Oak Harbor and Pemberville Eastwood took on Tontogany Otsego on Oct. 6 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

