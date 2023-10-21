Carey broke to an early lead and topped Attica Seneca East 55-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Carey moved in front of Attica Seneca East 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Carey jumped to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Carey and Attica Seneca East faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Carey faced off against Bucyrus.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.