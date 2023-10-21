Paulding topped Haviland Wayne Trace 14-13 in a tough tilt at Haviland Wayne Trace High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Haviland Wayne Trace started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Paulding at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raiders enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Paulding faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Paulding High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Paulding took on Defiance Tinora on Oct. 6 at Defiance Tinora High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.