Defense dominated as Defiance Tinora pitched a 35-0 shutout of Hicksville on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Defiance Tinora darted in front of Hicksville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Aces at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Rams and the Aces were both scoreless.

The last time Defiance Tinora and Hicksville played in a 54-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Defiance Tinora faced off against Paulding and Hicksville took on Edgerton on Oct. 6 at Hicksville High School.

