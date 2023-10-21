An early dose of momentum helped Oregon Clay to a 66-14 runaway past Toledo Rogers in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Oregon Clay jumped in front of Toledo Rogers 23-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense roared in front for a 52-14 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Oregon Clay breathed fire to a 59-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Toledo Rogers faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Oregon Clay took on Napoleon on Oct. 6 at Napoleon High School.

