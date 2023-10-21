Whitehouse Anthony Wayne left no doubt on Friday, controlling Perrysburg from start to finish for a 35-10 victory in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Generals opened a meager 14-10 gap over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne roared to a 28-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Perrysburg and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Perrysburg faced off against Findlay and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Holland Springfield on Oct. 6 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.