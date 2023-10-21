Sylvania Southview posted a narrow 20-14 win over Napoleon in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Sylvania Southview opened with a 7-0 advantage over Napoleon through the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Napoleon inched back to a 20-14 deficit.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Napoleon faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Napoleon High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Sylvania Southview faced off against Fremont Ross and Napoleon took on Oregon Clay on Oct. 6 at Napoleon High School.

