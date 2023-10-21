Fremont Ross dominated Bowling Green 40-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Fremont Ross opened with a 25-14 advantage over Bowling Green through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Fremont Ross breathed fire to a 33-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Little Giants held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fremont Ross faced off against Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green took on Toledo Woodward on Oct. 6 at Bowling Green High School.

