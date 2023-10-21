An early dose of momentum helped Findlay Liberty-Benton to a 44-22 runaway past McComb in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Findlay Liberty-Benton moved in front of McComb 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense roared in front for a 30-7 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Panthers narrowed the gap 8-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, McComb and Findlay Liberty-Benton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and McComb took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Oct. 6 at McComb High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.