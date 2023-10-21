Pandora-Gilboa raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-6 win over Bloomdale Elmwood in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Pandora-Gilboa a 7-0 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood.

The Rockets fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Royals’ expense.

Pandora-Gilboa thundered to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Bloomdale Elmwood took on McComb on Oct. 6 at McComb High School.

