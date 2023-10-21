Mt. Blanchard Riverdale eventually beat Arcadia 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale darted in front of Arcadia 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 22-0 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

Arcadia didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 22-7 in the third quarter.

The Redskins closed the lead with a 7-6 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Arcadia played in a 58-8 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Arlington and Arcadia took on Vanlue on Oct. 6 at Arcadia High School.

