Shelby’s defense throttled Marion Pleasant, resulting in a 23-0 shutout on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Whippets opened a meager 3-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Shelby roared to a 23-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Shelby faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Marion Pleasant took on Galion on Oct. 6 at Marion Pleasant High School.

