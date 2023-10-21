Mt. Gilead eventually beat Cardington-Lincoln 25-6 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The Indians fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Loudonville and Mt Gilead took on Galion Northmor on Oct. 6 at Mt Gilead High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.