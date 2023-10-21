OHSAA boys soccer scores for October 21, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Canfield defense stifles Ashtabula Edgewood

A suffocating defense helped Canfield handle Ashtabula Edgewood 8-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Canfield High on Oct. 21.

In recent action on Oct. 16, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Jefferson.

Canton GlenOak defense stifles Eastlake North

Canton GlenOak’s defense throttled Eastlake North, resulting in a 3-0 shutout on Oct. 21 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Cincinnati Madeira shuts out Williamsburg

Cincinnati Madeira’s defense throttled Williamsburg, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 21.

The first half gave Cincinnati Madeira a 2-0 lead over Williamsburg.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Cincinnati Mariemont allows no points against Cincinnati Finneytown

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Mariemont handle Cincinnati Finneytown 8-0 in Ohio boys soccer on Oct. 21.

Cincinnati Seven Hills defense stifles Jamestown Greeneview

Defense dominated as Cincinnati Seven Hills pitched a 4-0 shutout of Jamestown Greeneview during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Oct. 21.

Cincinnati Seven Hills opened with a 4-0 advantage over Jamestown Greeneview through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Continental secures a win over Spencerville

Continental handed Spencerville a tough 3-1 loss for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Oct. 21.

Continental opened with a 2-0 advantage over Spencerville through the first half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final half.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Spencerville faced off against Lima Central Catholic.

Dayton Centerville shuts out Dayton West Carrollton

Defense dominated as Dayton Centerville pitched an 8-0 shutout of Dayton West Carrollton in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 21.

In recent action on Oct. 17, Dayton Centerville faced off against Xenia.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick bests Cincinnati Country Day

Franklin Bishop Fenwick earned a convincing 5-2 win over Cincinnati Country Day in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 21.

Gates Mills Hawken slips past Pepper Pike Orange

Gates Mills Hawken finally found a way to top Pepper Pike Orange 2-1 on Oct. 21 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Last season, Gates Mills Hawken and Pepper Pike Orange faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

Recently on Oct. 16, Pepper Pike Orange squared off with Mogadore Field in a soccer game.

Hamilton Cincinnati Christian overwhelms Batavia Clermont Northeastern

Hamilton Cincinnati Christian earned a convincing 4-1 win over Batavia Clermont Northeastern on Oct. 21 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Tough to find an edge early, Hamilton Cincinnati Christian and Batavia Clermont Northeastern fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

The Cougars got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Hubbard shuts out Chesterland West Geauga

Hubbard’s defense throttled Chesterland West Geauga, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio boys soccer on Oct. 21.

Hubbard roared in front of Chesterland West Geauga 3-0 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Recently on Oct. 16, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Geneva in a soccer game.

Kent Roosevelt shuts out New Philadelphia

Kent Roosevelt’s defense throttled New Philadelphia, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 21.

Kent Roosevelt pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-0 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

In recent action on Oct. 17, New Philadelphia faced off against Akron North.

Metamora Evergreen allows no points against Archbold

A suffocating defense helped Metamora Evergreen handle Archbold 5-0 in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 21.

Metamora Evergreen breathed fire in front of Archbold 2-0 to begin the final half.

The Vikings got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Archbold squared off on Oct. 26, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Recently on Oct. 12, Metamora Evergreen squared off with Genoa Area in a soccer game.

Miller City carves slim margin over Van Wert Lincolnview

Miller City posted a narrow 5-4 win over Van Wert Lincolnview during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Oct. 21.

Monroe narrowly defeats Miamisburg

Monroe grabbed a 3-1 victory at the expense of Miamisburg on Oct. 21 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Monroe jumped in front of Miamisburg 2-0 to begin the final half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the second half.

Ottoville shuts out Lima Temple Christian

Defense dominated as Ottoville pitched a 4-0 shutout of Lima Temple Christian in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 21.

Ottoville opened with a 1-0 advantage over Lima Temple Christian through the first half.

The Big Green held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Painesville Harvey’s speedy start jolts Madison

Painesville Harvey broke to an early lead and topped Madison 6-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 21.

Last season, Painesville Harvey and Madison faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School.

In recent action on Oct. 16, Madison faced off against Conneaut.

Troy Christian defense stifles Lewisburg Tri-County North

Troy Christian’s defense throttled Lewisburg Tri-County North, resulting in a 9-0 shutout at Troy Christian High on Oct. 21 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

West Liberty-Salem overcomes New Lebanon Dixie in seat-squirming affair

West Liberty-Salem finally found a way to top New Lebanon Dixie 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory at New Lebanon Dixie High on Oct. 21.

West Liberty-Salem thundered in front of New Lebanon Dixie 2-0 to begin the final half.

The Greyhounds rallied in the second half, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Oct. 12, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and West Liberty-Salem took on West Milton Milton-Union on Oct. 17 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

