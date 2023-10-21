OHSAA football scores for Oct. 21 in Ohio high school sports.

Massillon shuts out Canton McKinley

Massillon’s defense throttled Canton McKinley, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 21.

Massillon opened with a 6-0 advantage over Canton McKinley through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Massillon pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter and triggered the running clock.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter as the Tigers completed a perfect 10-0 regular season.

The Bulldogs dropped to 7-3 and have a two-game losing streak going into the playoffs.

Last season, Massillon and Canton McKinley faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canton McKinley faced off against Canton GlenOak and Massillon took on Warren G. Harding on Oct. 13 at Massillon Washington High School.

Bellaire scores early, pulls away from Martins Ferry

Bellaire left no doubt in recording a 41-14 win over Martins Ferry in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 21.

Bellaire opened with a 14-0 advantage over Martins Ferry through the first quarter.

The Big Reds fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Purple Riders’ expense.

Martins Ferry stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 34-14.

The Big Reds held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Bellaire and Martins Ferry played in a 39-8 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bellaire faced off against Belmont Union Local and Martins Ferry took on Wheeling Central Catholic on Oct. 13 at Martins Ferry High School.

Buffalo St. Joseph’s dominates Cincinnati Dohn Community

Buffalo St. Joseph’s handled Cincinnati Dohn Community 50-24 in an impressive showing during this New York football game on Oct. 21.

Recently on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Dohn Community squared off with Erie McDowell in a football game.

Cincinnati Shroder grinds out close victory over Cincinnati Gamble Montessori

Cincinnati Shroder topped Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 32-28 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 21.

Cincinnati Shroder darted in front of Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 12-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Jaguars opened a meager 20-8 gap over the Gators at the intermission.

Cincinnati Shroder and Cincinnati Gamble Montessori each scored in the third quarter.

The Gators rallied in the final quarter, but the Jaguars skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Cincinnati Shroder faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

Columbus Briggs allows no points against Columbus West

Columbus Briggs’ defense throttled Columbus West, resulting in a 32-0 shutout on Oct. 21 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Briggs a 6-0 lead over Columbus West.

The Bruins opened a tight 14-0 gap over the Cowboys at halftime.

Columbus Briggs stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bruins held on with a 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Briggs and Columbus West squared off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Columbus West.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Briggs faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus West took on Columbus Independence on Oct. 13 at Columbus Independence High School.

Gibsonburg delivers statement win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Gibsonburg earned a convincing 51-8 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 21.

Last season, Gibsonburg and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gibsonburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off against Kansas Lakota and Gibsonburg took on Castalia Margaretta on Oct. 13 at Castalia Margaretta High School.

Lima Central Catholic crushes Fort Loramie

Lima Central Catholic left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Fort Loramie from start to finish for a 45-21 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 21.

Lima Central Catholic opened with a 14-7 advantage over Fort Loramie through the first quarter.

The Thunderbirds registered a 24-14 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Lima Central Catholic and Fort Loramie were both scoreless.

The Thunderbirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Lima Central Catholic faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Fort Loramie faced off against Lucas.

Mentor Lake Catholic prevails over Chardon NDCL

Mentor Lake Catholic dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Chardon NDCL in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 21.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Mentor Lake Catholic roared to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Mentor Lake Catholic and Chardon NDCL played in a 36-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Chardon NDCL took on Parma Padua Franciscan on Oct. 13 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Reedsville Eastern overpowers Racine Southern in thorough fashion

Reedsville Eastern controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-13 win against Racine Southern during this Ohio football game on Oct. 21.

Reedsville Eastern moved in front of Racine Southern 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense steamrolled in front for a 27-7 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Reedsville Eastern breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Racine Southern faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Racine Southern faced off against Manchester and Reedsville Eastern took on Belpre on Oct. 13 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Strasburg allows no points against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

A suffocating defense helped Strasburg handle New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 27-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High on Oct. 21.

Strasburg opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Saints.

Strasburg charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Strasburg and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Malvern and Strasburg took on Newcomerstown on Oct. 13 at Strasburg High School.

Stryker rally stops Waldron

Stryker rallied from behind to knock off Waldron for a 56-46 verdict in Ohio high school football on Oct. 21.

The start wasn’t the problem for Waldron, as it began with a 16-8 edge over Stryker through the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 30-30 deadlock.

Stryker moved in front of Waldron 42-38 to begin the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Stryker and Waldron squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Waldron High School.

Toledo Central Catholic dominates Detroit Cass Tech

Toledo Central Catholic dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-23 win over Detroit Cass Tech for a Michigan high school football victory on Oct. 21.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish registered a 28-23 advantage at intermission over the Technicians.

Toledo Central Catholic moved to a 34-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Irish held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Toledo Central Catholic squared off with Toledo St. Francis de Sales in a football game.

Weirton Madonna slips past Bowerston Conotton Valley

Weirton Madonna finally found a way to top Bowerston Conotton Valley 21-12 on Oct. 21 in West Virginia football.

Weirton Madonna opened with a 7-6 advantage over Bowerston Conotton Valley through the first quarter.

Weirton Madonna moved to a 21-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Weirton Madonna faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Recently on Oct. 13, Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off with Steubenville Catholic Central in a football game.

