OHSAA football scores for Oct. 20 in Ohio high school sports.

Alliance allows no points against Alliance Marlington

Alliance’s defense throttled Alliance Marlington, resulting in a 36-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Alliance a 12-0 lead over Alliance Marlington.

The Aviators registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Dukes.

Alliance pulled to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Aviators held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Alliance and Alliance Marlington played in a 41-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Alliance Marlington faced off against Minerva and Alliance took on Beloit West Branch on Oct. 6 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Amanda-Clearcreek pockets slim win over Baltimore Liberty Union

Amanda-Clearcreek topped Baltimore Liberty Union 11-6 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Amanda-Clearcreek a 2-0 lead over Baltimore Liberty Union.

The Aces fought to a 9-0 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Aces enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lions’ 6-2 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Amanda-Clearcreek faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Circleville Logan Elm on Oct. 6 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Andover Pymatuning Valley shuts out Windham

Defense dominated as Andover Pymatuning Valley pitched a 36-0 shutout of Windham in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The last time Andover Pymatuning Valley and Windham played in a 60-12 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Windham faced off against McDonald and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Vienna Mathews on Oct. 6 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

Anna dominates Rockford Parkway in convincing showing

Anna unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rockford Parkway 40-6 Friday on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The last time Anna and Rockford Parkway played in a 39-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Rockford Parkway faced off against Fort Recovery and Anna took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Oct. 6 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Ansonia’s speedy start jolts Union City Mississinawa Valley

Ansonia rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 46-6 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Ansonia opened with a 16-0 advantage over Union City Mississinawa Valley through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 40-0 intermission margin at the Black Hawks’ expense.

Ansonia roared to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Black Hawks closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ansonia and Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ansonia faced off against Lewisburg Tri-County North and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Oct. 12 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Antwerp takes down Edgerton

It was a tough night for Edgerton which was overmatched by Antwerp in this 38-16 verdict.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.

The Archers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 30-8 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 38-16.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Antwerp and Edgerton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Antwerp faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Edgerton took on Hicksville on Oct. 6 at Hicksville High School.

Archbold dominates Bryan

It was a tough night for Bryan which was overmatched by Archbold in this 42-21 verdict.

Archbold darted in front of Bryan 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Streaks fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Archbold and Bryan faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bryan faced off against Swanton and Archbold took on Wauseon on Oct. 6 at Wauseon High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood secures a win over Ashtabula Lakeside

Ashtabula Edgewood pushed past Ashtabula Lakeside for a 38-20 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Ashtabula Edgewood opened with a 17-0 advantage over Ashtabula Lakeside through the first quarter.

The Dragons bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 17-6.

Ashtabula Lakeside showed some mettle by fighting back to a 24-20 count in the third quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Conneaut and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Geneva on Oct. 6 at Geneva High School.

Atwater Waterloo claims victory against Bridgeport

Atwater Waterloo grabbed a 28-12 victory at the expense of Bridgeport on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Atwater Waterloo jumped in front of Bridgeport 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Vikings 12-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Oct. 7, Bridgeport faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Atwater Waterloo took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Oct. 6 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Aurora carves slim margin over Medina Highland

Aurora topped Medina Highland 9-7 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Medina Highland High on Oct. 20.

Aurora opened with a 3-0 advantage over Medina Highland through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Hornets rallied in the final quarter, but the Green Men skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Medina Highland and Aurora faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Aurora High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Aurora squared off with Kent Roosevelt in a football game.

Austintown Fitch escapes Warren G. Harding in thin win

Austintown Fitch topped Warren G. Harding 14-13 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Raiders moved ahead by earning a 13-0 advantage over the Falcons at the end of the second quarter.

Austintown Fitch broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-13 lead over Warren G. Harding.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Austintown Fitch and Warren G. Harding played in a 59-28 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Warren G. Harding faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Austintown Fitch took on Massillon on Oct. 6 at Austintown Fitch High School.

Barnesville scores early, pulls away from Belmont Union Local

Barnesville scored early and often in a 40-19 win over Belmont Union Local during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Barnesville jumped in front of Belmont Union Local 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks opened a mammoth 27-0 gap over the Jets at the intermission.

Belmont Union Local bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 33-7.

The Shamrocks chalked up this decision in spite of the Jets’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Barnesville and Belmont Union Local squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Belmont Union Local faced off against St. Clairsville and Barnesville took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Oct. 6 at Barnesville High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon narrowly defeats Tiffin Calvert

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon knocked off Tiffin Calvert 19-7 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon moved in front of Tiffin Calvert 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains fought to a 19-7 intermission margin at the Senecas’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Tiffin Calvert played in a 21-18 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Tiffin Calvert took on Elmore Woodmore on Oct. 6 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Beallsville bests Van

Beallsville left no doubt on Friday, controlling Van from start to finish for a 32-8 victory for a West Virginia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Beallsville a 32-8 lead over Van.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

The last time Van and Beallsville played in a 60-8 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Beallsville faced off against Weirton Madonna.

Beaver Eastern’s speedy start jolts Franklin Furnace Green

Beaver Eastern controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 43-7 victory over Franklin Furnace Green for an Ohio high school football victory at Franklin Furnace Green High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Beaver Eastern a 13-0 lead over Franklin Furnace Green.

The Eagles’ offense pulled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Beaver Eastern roared to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Beaver Eastern and Franklin Furnace Green played in a 41-26 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Portsmouth Sciotoville East and Beaver Eastern took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Oct. 6 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Bellbrook overwhelms Hamilton Ross

Bellbrook rolled past Hamilton Ross for a comfortable 37-13 victory during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, Bellbrook and Hamilton Ross fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a modest 17-7 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Bellbrook darted to a 24-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hamilton Ross faced off against Franklin and Bellbrook took on Monroe on Oct. 6 at Bellbrook High School.

Bellefontaine sets early tone to dominate Springfield Kenton Ridge

Bellefontaine rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-7 win over Springfield Kenton Ridge on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Last season, Bellefontaine and Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bellefontaine faced off against Urbana and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Plain City Jonathan Alder on Oct. 6 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

Bellville Clear Fork allows no points against Caledonia River Valley

Bellville Clear Fork’s defense throttled Caledonia River Valley, resulting in an 8-0 shutout at Caledonia River Valley High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Bellville Clear Fork moved in front of Caledonia River Valley 8-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Marengo Highland and Bellville Clear Fork took on Shelby on Oct. 6 at Shelby High School.

Beloit West Branch shuts out Salem

Defense dominated as Beloit West Branch pitched a 49-0 shutout of Salem in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Salem faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Salem faced off against Carrollton and Beloit West Branch took on Alliance on Oct. 6 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Belpre claims victory against Blacksville Clay-Battelle

Belpre knocked off Blacksville Clay-Battelle 31-13 for a West Virginia high school football victory at Blacksville Clay-Battelle High on Oct. 20.

Recently on Oct. 6, Belpre squared off with Racine Southern in a football game.

Berlin Center Western Reserve pushes over North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Berlin Center Western Reserve handed North Jackson Jackson-Milton a tough 22-7 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Lowellville and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Atwater Waterloo on Oct. 6 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Bethel-Tate tops Fayetteville

Bethel-Tate handled Fayetteville 60-7 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Last season, Bethel-Tate and Fayetteville faced off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Fayetteville High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Bethel-Tate squared off with Blanchester in a football game.

Beverly Fort Frye defense stifles Waterford

A suffocating defense helped Beverly Fort Frye handle Waterford 16-0 at Waterford High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Waterford squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Waterford faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Beverly Fort Frye took on Caldwell on Oct. 6 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Beverly Fort Frye allows no points against Waterford

A suffocating defense helped Beverly Fort Frye handle Waterford 16-0 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Beverly Fort Frye steamrolled ahead over Waterford when the fourth quarter began 16-0.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Waterford squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Waterford faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Beverly Fort Frye took on Caldwell on Oct. 6 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Bexley defense stifles Worthington Christian

A suffocating defense helped Bexley handle Worthington Christian 41-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Bexley jumped in front of Worthington Christian 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Bexley pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bexley faced off against Whitehall-Yearling and Worthington Christian took on Gahanna Columbus Academy on Oct. 6 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

Blanchester overwhelms Sabina East Clinton

Blanchester recorded a big victory over Sabina East Clinton 40-13 at Blanchester High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Blanchester moved in front of Sabina East Clinton 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to an 18-7 intermission margin at the Astros’ expense.

Blanchester jumped to a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Blanchester and Sabina East Clinton faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Blanchester faced off against Bethel-Tate and Sabina East Clinton took on Williamsburg on Oct. 6 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Bradford grinds out close victory over Arcanum

Bradford finally found a way to top Arcanum 34-28 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

The last time Arcanum and Bradford played in a 47-18 game on Oct. 22, 2021.

Recently on Oct. 6, Bradford squared off with West Alexandria Twin Valley South in a football game.

Brookville tops Franklin

Brookville dominated Franklin 43-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Brookville jumped in front of Franklin 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Franklin climbed back to within 28-14.

The Blue Devils held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Brookville and Franklin played in a 49-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Franklin faced off against Hamilton Ross and Brookville took on Eaton on Oct. 6 at Brookville High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central prevails over Rayland Buckeye Local

It was a tough night for Rayland Buckeye Local which was overmatched by Cadiz Harrison Central in this 49-7 verdict.

Cadiz Harrison Central darted in front of Rayland Buckeye Local 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Rayland Buckeye Local squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Richmond Edison and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Waterford on Oct. 6 at Waterford High School.

Caldwell routs Sarahsville Shenandoah

Caldwell dismissed Sarahsville Shenandoah by a 37-6 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Caldwell a 15-6 lead over Sarahsville Shenandoah.

Caldwell roared to a 37-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Caldwell and Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Caldwell faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Hannibal River on Oct. 6 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee sets early tone to dominate New Lebanon Dixie

Camden Preble Shawnee scored early and often in a 51-7 win over New Lebanon Dixie during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Camden Preble Shawnee darted in front of New Lebanon Dixie 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Arrows fought to a 48-7 intermission margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.

Camden Preble Shawnee stormed to a 51-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and New Lebanon Dixie squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, New Lebanon Dixie squared off with New Madison Tri-Village in a football game.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep prevails over KIPP Columbus

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off KIPP Columbus 44-6 Friday in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary.

Canfield takes down Youngstown Boardman

Canfield unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown Boardman 45-7 Friday on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The last time Canfield and Youngstown Boardman played in a 35-6 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Dover and Canfield took on Warren Howland on Oct. 12 at Warren Howland High School.

Canfield South Range allows no points against Hubbard

Defense dominated as Canfield South Range pitched a 35-0 shutout of Hubbard at Canfield South Range High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Raiders opened a lopsided 21-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Raiders held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Canfield South Range and Hubbard played in a 28-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Canfield South Range faced off against Niles and Hubbard took on Cortland Lakeview on Oct. 6 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Canton Central Catholic sets early tone to dominate Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Canton Central Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-6 win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Canton Central Catholic opened with a 21-0 advantage over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas through the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Canton Central Catholic charged to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Canton Central Catholic and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas played in a 49-12 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 7, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Canton Central Catholic took on Cleveland Collinwood on Oct. 6 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Canton GlenOak escapes Massillon Perry in thin win

Canton GlenOak posted a narrow 21-16 win over Massillon Perry for an Ohio high school football victory at Massillon Perry High on Oct. 20.

Canton GlenOak opened with a 7-3 advantage over Massillon Perry through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 14-3 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Canton GlenOak breathed fire to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Canton GlenOak and Massillon Perry played in a 28-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Massillon Perry faced off against Uniontown Green and Canton GlenOak took on Louisville on Oct. 6 at Louisville High School.

Canton South posts win at Canal Fulton Northwest’s expense

Canton South handed Canal Fulton Northwest a tough 48-28 loss in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Last season, Canton South and Canal Fulton Northwest faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Canton South High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Canton South squared off with Navarre Fairless in a football game.

Carey takes advantage of early margin to defeat Attica Seneca East

Carey broke to an early lead and topped Attica Seneca East 55-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Carey moved in front of Attica Seneca East 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Carey jumped to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Carey and Attica Seneca East faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Carey faced off against Bucyrus.

Bloom-Carroll allows no points against Circleville

Bloom-Carroll’s defense throttled Circleville, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Oct. 6 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Carrollton allows no points against Minerva

Defense dominated as Carrollton pitched a 34-0 shutout of Minerva in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Carrollton a 7-0 lead over Minerva.

The Warriors’ offense thundered in front for a 21-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Carrollton thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Carrollton and Minerva squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Minerva faced off against Alliance Marlington and Carrollton took on Salem on Oct. 6 at Carrollton High School.

Casstown Miami East prevails over Covington

Casstown Miami East recorded a big victory over Covington 42-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Casstown Miami East High on Oct. 20.

Casstown Miami East darted in front of Covington 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Buccs.

Casstown Miami East breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and Covington faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Covington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Casstown Miami East faced off against De Graff Riverside and Covington took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Oct. 6 at Covington High School.

Chagrin Falls Kenston races in front to defeat Eastlake North

Chagrin Falls Kenston took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Eastlake North 49-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Chagrin Falls Kenston jumped in front of Eastlake North 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rangers drew within 35-14 at halftime.

Chagrin Falls Kenston pulled to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chagrin Falls Kenston and Eastlake North squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Eastlake North faced off against Willoughby South and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Painesville Riverside on Oct. 6 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

Chardon escapes Painesville Riverside in thin win

Chardon topped Painesville Riverside 24-16 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Chardon a 7-0 lead over Painesville Riverside.

The Hilltoppers’ offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Beavers at halftime.

Painesville Riverside showed some mettle by fighting back to a 16-8 count in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers and the Beavers each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Chardon squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chardon faced off against Mayfield and Painesville Riverside took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Oct. 6 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

Chesterland West Geauga allows no points against Pepper Pike Orange

Chesterland West Geauga’s defense throttled Pepper Pike Orange, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Chesterland West Geauga a 20-0 lead over Pepper Pike Orange.

The Wolverines’ offense steamrolled in front for a 33-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Chesterland West Geauga stormed to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Pepper Pike Orange squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Pepper Pike Orange faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Chesterland West Geauga took on Rocky River Lutheran West on Oct. 6 at Rocky River Lutheran West High School.

Chillicothe Unioto scores early, pulls away from Chillicothe Southeastern

Chillicothe Unioto took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Chillicothe Southeastern 56-8 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Chillicothe Southeastern squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Piketon and Chillicothe Unioto took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Oct. 6 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace overcomes Bainbridge Paint Valley in seat-squirming affair

Chillicothe Zane Trace topped Bainbridge Paint Valley 34-31 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Chillicothe Zane Trace darted in front of Bainbridge Paint Valley 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 20-13 halftime margin at the Bearcats’ expense.

Chillicothe Zane Trace darted to a 34-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats enjoyed a 12-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and Bainbridge Paint Valley played in a 35-27 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Chillicothe Huntington on Oct. 6 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Cincinnati Anderson comes back to beat Kings Mill Kings

Kings Mill Kings cut in front to start, but Cincinnati Anderson answered the challenge to collect a 41-21 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Kings Mill Kings High on Oct. 20.

Kings Mill Kings showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Anderson as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Knights controlled the pace, taking a 21-7 lead into intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cincinnati Anderson and Kings Mill Kings locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Raptors held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Anderson played in a 46-42 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Kings Mill Kings faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati Anderson took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

Cincinnati Country Day allows no points against St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Cincinnati Country Day’s defense throttled St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, resulting in a 56-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Last season, Cincinnati Country Day and St Bernard-Elmwood Place squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Country Day faced off against Hamilton New Miami and St Bernard-Elmwood Place took on Cincinnati Clark Montessori on Oct. 7 at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High School.

Cincinnati Elder exhales after close call with Cincinnati La Salle

Cincinnati Elder posted a narrow 29-23 win over Cincinnati La Salle in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Lancers moved a close margin over the Panthers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Cincinnati Elder broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-20 lead over Cincinnati La Salle.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-3 edge.

The last time Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati La Salle played in a 31-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier and Cincinnati Elder took on Chester Life Christian on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

Cincinnati Hills Christian takes down Cincinnati Summit Country Day

Cincinnati Hills Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cincinnati Summit Country Day 44-13 Friday on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Hills Christian darted in front of Cincinnati Summit Country Day 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a mammoth 27-7 gap over the Silver Knights at the intermission.

Cincinnati Hills Christian pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Silver Knights enjoyed a 6-3 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Cincinnati Hills Christian and Cincinnati Summit Country Day played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Summit Country Day faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill and Cincinnati Hills Christian took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Cincinnati Hughes overwhelms Cincinnati Aiken

Cincinnati Hughes earned a convincing 39-8 win over Cincinnati Aiken in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Cincinnati Hughes opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Aiken through the first quarter.

The Big Red’s offense thundered in front for a 19-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Cincinnati Hughes charged to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Red chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati Aiken faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

Recently on Oct. 12, Cincinnati Aiken squared off with Cincinnati Taft in a football game.

Cincinnati Indian Hill tacks win on Cleves Taylor

Cincinnati Indian Hill recorded a big victory over Cleves Taylor 44-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cleves Taylor High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Indian Hill a 27-6 lead over Cleves Taylor.

The Braves’ offense steamrolled in front for a 44-13 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cleves Taylor played in a 17-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cleves Taylor faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Indian Hill took on Cincinnati Finneytown on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

Cincinnati Madeira prevails over Cincinnati Deer Park

Cincinnati Madeira controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-21 win against Cincinnati Deer Park in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Deer Park faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Madeira faced off against Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Reading on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian bests Hamilton New Miami

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 40-14 win over Hamilton New Miami for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Last season, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hamilton New Miami faced off against Cincinnati Country Day and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian took on Lockland on Oct. 6 at Lockland High School.

Cincinnati Moeller dominates Detroit MLK

Cincinnati Moeller unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Detroit MLK 38-6 Friday at Detroit Martin Luther King High on Oct. 20 in Michigan football action.

The Fighting Crusaders opened a giant 24-6 gap over the Crusaders at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Fighting Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Detroit MLK squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Recently on Oct. 7, Cincinnati Moeller squared off with Cleveland St Ignatius in a football game.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy darts past Waverly with early burst

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-6 win over Waverly in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Mt. Healthy a 14-0 lead over Waverly.

The Fighting Owls’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-6 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Fighting Owls got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Waverly faced off against Wheelersburg.

Cincinnati Oak Hills earns narrow win over Middletown

Cincinnati Oak Hills finally found a way to top Middletown 24-20 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Oak Hills High on Oct. 20.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Highlanders held on with a 24-20 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Middletown squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Fairfield and Middletown took on Cincinnati Princeton on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

Cincinnati Princeton dominates Cincinnati Sycamore in convincing showing

Cincinnati Princeton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Sycamore 42-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Cincinnati Princeton moved in front of Cincinnati Sycamore 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Aviators’ expense.

Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Sycamore each scored in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Middletown and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Mason on Oct. 6 at Mason High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian’s speedy start jolts Cincinnati North College Hill

Cincinnati Purcell Marian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 41-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Cincinnati North College Hill High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Purcell Marian a 34-0 lead over Cincinnati North College Hill.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Cincinnati North College Hill showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 34-8.

The Cavaliers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati North College Hill faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati North College Hill faced off against Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Norwood on Oct. 6 at Norwood High School.

Cincinnati St. Xavier outlasts Ocala Trinity Catholic

Cincinnati St. Xavier grabbed a 21-8 victory at the expense of Ocala Trinity Catholic on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Cincinnati La Salle.

Cincinnati Withrow shuts out Cincinnati Western Hills

Cincinnati Withrow’s defense throttled Cincinnati Western Hills, resulting in a 61-0 shutout on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Western Hills squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Western Hills High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Western Hills faced off against Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Withrow took on Cincinnati Aiken on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Withrow High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming crushes Cincinnati Finneytown

It was a tough night for Cincinnati Finneytown which was overmatched by Cincinnati Wyoming in this 41-7 verdict.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Finneytown faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Finneytown faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

Circleville Logan Elm allows no points against Columbus Hamilton Township

A suffocating defense helped Circleville Logan Elm handle Columbus Hamilton Township 28-0 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Circleville Logan Elm jumped in front of Columbus Hamilton Township 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves’ offense jumped in front for a 13-0 lead over the Rangers at the intermission.

Circleville Logan Elm charged to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Hamilton Township played in a 28-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Oct. 6 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie shuts out New Richmond

Clarksville Clinton-Massie’s defense throttled New Richmond, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie moved in front of New Richmond 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons’ offense thundered in front for a 28-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie breathed fire to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Clarksville Clinton-Massie and New Richmond played in a 42-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and New Richmond took on Batavia on Oct. 6 at Batavia High School.

Cleveland Glenville dominates Cleveland John Marshall

Cleveland Glenville dominated Cleveland John Marshall 42-7 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The last time Cleveland Glenville and Cleveland John Marshall played in a 55-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 12, Cleveland Glenville squared off with Cleveland John F. Kennedy in a football game.

Cleveland John Hay allows no points against Cleveland John F. Kennedy

A suffocating defense helped Cleveland John Hay handle Cleveland John F. Kennedy 37-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cleveland John Hay faced off against Cleveland Rhodes and Cleveland John F. Kennedy took on Cleveland Glenville on Oct. 12 at Cleveland Glenville High School.

Cleveland Rhodes shuts out Cleveland Collinwood

Defense dominated as Cleveland Rhodes pitched a 30-0 shutout of Cleveland Collinwood on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cleveland Rhodes faced off against Cleveland John Hay and Cleveland Collinwood took on Canton Central Catholic on Oct. 6 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Cleveland VASJ defense stifles Cleveland Central Catholic

Cleveland VASJ’s defense throttled Cleveland Central Catholic, resulting in a 45-0 shutout on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cleveland VASJ and Cleveland Central Catholic squared off on Sept. 17, 2022 at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Cleveland Central Catholic took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Oct. 7 at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

Cleveland Heights earns solid win over Shaker Heights

Cleveland Heights eventually beat Shaker Heights 41-31 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Cleveland Heights a 14-0 lead over Shaker Heights.

The Red Raiders tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 41-31 at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cleveland Heights High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cleveland Heights faced off against Medina.

Collins Western Reserve shuts out Northwood

Defense dominated as Collins Western Reserve pitched a 48-0 shutout of Northwood in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Collins Western Reserve a 14-0 lead over Northwood.

The Roughriders opened a mammoth 41-0 gap over the Rangers at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Collins Western Reserve and Northwood were both scoreless.

The Roughriders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 6, Northwood squared off with Montpelier in a football game.

Columbiana pushes over Youngstown Valley Christian

Columbiana knocked off Youngstown Valley Christian 16-6 at Youngstown Valley Christian High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The last time Youngstown Valley Christian and Columbiana played in a 40-10 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbiana faced off against East Palestine.

Columbiana Crestview overwhelms Leavittsburg LaBrae

It was a tough night for Leavittsburg LaBrae which was overmatched by Columbiana Crestview in this 28-7 verdict.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Warren Champion and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Youngstown Liberty on Oct. 6 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Columbus Africentric shuts out Columbus Eastmoor

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Africentric handle Columbus Eastmoor 36-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Last season, Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Africentric squared off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Columbus Africentric.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Africentric took on Columbus South on Oct. 12 at Columbus Africentric.

Columbus Bishop Hartley shuts out Columbus St. Charles

Defense dominated as Columbus Bishop Hartley pitched a 31-0 shutout of Columbus St. Charles in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Hartley a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Charles.

The Hawks registered a 9-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Columbus Bishop Hartley jumped to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Columbus Bishop Hartley and Columbus St Charles played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus St Charles took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Oct. 6 at Columbus St Charles High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready overwhelms Gahanna Columbus Academy

Columbus Bishop Ready’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gahanna Columbus Academy 28-7 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Columbus Bishop Ready jumped in front of Gahanna Columbus Academy 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Columbus Bishop Ready roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Ready and Gahanna Columbus Academy squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Worthington Christian and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Oct. 6 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

Columbus Centennial thwarts Columbus Whetstone’s quest

Columbus Centennial pushed past Columbus Whetstone for a 28-14 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Stars opened a thin 14-0 gap over the Braves at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Columbus Centennial and Columbus Whetstone were both scoreless.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Centennial squared off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Columbus Centennial High School.

Recently on Oct. 12, Columbus Centennial squared off with Columbus East in a football game.

Columbus East races in front to defeat Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Columbus East rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 40-8 win over Columbus Linden-Mckinley for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Columbus East roared in front of Columbus Linden-Mckinley 24-8 to begin the second quarter.

Columbus East jumped to a 40-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus East played in a 20-6 game on Oct. 21, 2021.

Recently on Oct. 12, Columbus East squared off with Columbus Centennial in a football game.

Columbus Grandview Heights shuts out Columbus Mifflin

Columbus Grandview Heights’ defense throttled Columbus Mifflin, resulting in a 24-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Grandview Heights faced off against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans.

Columbus Independence comes from behind to stop Columbus Walnut Ridge

Columbus Walnut Ridge cut in front to start, but Columbus Independence answered the challenge to collect a 54-30 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Columbus Walnut Ridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-12 advantage over Columbus Independence as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Scots with a 30-28 lead over the 76ers heading into the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Scots had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the 76ers won the session and the game with a 26-0 performance.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Columbus Eastmoor.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges past Columbus Bishop Watterson in tough test

Columbus St. Francis DeSales finally found a way to top Columbus Bishop Watterson 27-24 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales opened with a 7-3 advantage over Columbus Bishop Watterson through the first quarter.

The Stallions registered a 10-3 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales darted to a 24-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles rallied with a 14-3 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Stallions prevailed.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Columbus St Charles on Oct. 6 at Columbus St Charles High School.

Columbus Grove pockets slim win over Bluffton

Columbus Grove topped Bluffton 14-7 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Bulldogs registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Pirates.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus Grove and Bluffton played in a 42-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Grove faced off against Convoy Crestview and Bluffton took on Leipsic on Oct. 6 at Bluffton High School.

Corning Miller overwhelms Manchester

Corning Miller raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-6 win over Manchester in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Corning Miller opened with a 21-0 advantage over Manchester through the first quarter.

The Falcons’ offense steamrolled in front for a 41-0 lead over the Greyhounds at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Corning Miller squared off with Lancaster Fairfield Christian in a football game.

Cortland Lakeview claims tight victory against East Liverpool Beaver Local

Cortland Lakeview topped East Liverpool Beaver Local 20-14 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, Cortland Lakeview and East Liverpool Beaver Local fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Bulldogs and the Beavers were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cortland Lakeview and East Liverpool Beaver Local locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Cortland Lakeview took on Hubbard on Oct. 6 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Coshocton takes advantage of early margin to defeat Warsaw River View

Coshocton rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 44-6 win over Warsaw River View during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The last time Warsaw River View and Coshocton played in a 41-12 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Coshocton squared off with Crooksville in a football game.

Crown City South Gallia prevails over Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Crown City South Gallia dismissed Willow Wood Symmes Valley by a 32-6 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Crown City South Gallia opened with a 6-0 advantage over Willow Wood Symmes Valley through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Crown City South Gallia steamrolled to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rebels held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Crown City South Gallia played in a 28-22 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Portsmouth Sciotoville East on Oct. 6 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

Danville tops Howard East Knox in extra frame

Danville used overtime to slip past Howard East Knox 14-12 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The Blue Devils and the Bulldogs dueled to a draw at 6-6 with the third quarter looming.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Danville got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Danville faced off against Centerburg and Howard East Knox took on Fredericktown on Oct. 6 at Howard East Knox High School.

Dayton Meadowdale shuts out Dayton Belmont

Defense dominated as Dayton Meadowdale pitched a 39-0 shutout of Dayton Belmont in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Dayton Belmont faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Dayton Meadowdale took on Trotwood-Madison on Oct. 11 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

Dayton Oakwood dominates Middletown Madison

Dayton Oakwood recorded a big victory over Middletown Madison 31-7 at Dayton Oakwood High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Dayton Oakwood and Middletown Madison squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Carlisle and Middletown Madison took on Waynesville on Oct. 6 at Middletown Madison Senior High School.

De Graff Riverside allows no points against West Milton Milton-Union

A suffocating defense helped De Graff Riverside handle West Milton Milton-Union 28-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

De Graff Riverside jumped in front of West Milton Milton-Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

De Graff Riverside thundered to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time West Milton Milton-Union and De Graff Riverside played in a 51-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, De Graff Riverside faced off against Casstown Miami East and West Milton Milton-Union took on Tipp City Bethel on Oct. 6 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

Defiance carves slim margin over Ottawa-Glandorf

Defiance finally found a way to top Ottawa-Glandorf 14-10 for an Ohio high school football victory at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Defiance a 7-0 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf.

The two squads struggled a 7-7 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-3 edge.

Last season, Defiance and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Celina and Defiance took on Lima Bath on Oct. 6 at Defiance High School.

Defiance Ayersville survives for narrow win over Sherwood Fairview

Defiance Ayersville topped Sherwood Fairview 36-28 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Sherwood Fairview faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Antwerp and Sherwood Fairview took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Oct. 6 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Defiance Tinora shuts out Hicksville

Defense dominated as Defiance Tinora pitched a 35-0 shutout of Hicksville on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Defiance Tinora darted in front of Hicksville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Aces at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Rams and the Aces were both scoreless.

The last time Defiance Tinora and Hicksville played in a 54-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Defiance Tinora faced off against Paulding and Hicksville took on Edgerton on Oct. 6 at Hicksville High School.

Delaware Hayes races in front to defeat Columbus Franklin Heights

Delaware Hayes scored early and often in a 30-6 win over Columbus Franklin Heights on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Delaware Hayes moved in front of Columbus Franklin Heights 17-6 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Pacers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Columbus Franklin Heights squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Delaware Hayes took on Dublin Scioto on Oct. 6 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin scores early, pulls away from Thomas Worthington

Delaware Olentangy Berlin left no doubt in recording a 38-7 win over Thomas Worthington in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

The last time Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Thomas Worthington played in a 31-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Dublin Jerome and Thomas Worthington took on Marysville on Oct. 6 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Delphos Jefferson escapes Spencerville in thin win

Delphos Jefferson posted a narrow 31-28 win over Spencerville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Wildcats fought to an 18-14 halftime margin at the Bearcats’ expense.

Spencerville didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 24-21 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 31-28.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Spencerville faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Spencerville faced off against Ada and Delphos Jefferson took on Harrod Allen East on Oct. 7 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Dover slips past New Philadelphia

Dover finally found a way to top New Philadelphia 20-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Quakers at the intermission.

Dover jumped to a 20-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Quakers managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Dover faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at New Philadelphia High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dover faced off against Youngstown Boardman and New Philadelphia took on Lexington on Oct. 6 at Lexington High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley takes advantage of early margin to defeat New Concord John Glenn

A swift early pace pushed Dresden Tri-Valley past New Concord John Glenn Friday 42-7 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Concord John Glenn through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Dresden Tri-Valley breathed fire to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Scotties got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and New Concord John Glenn played in a 41-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Duncan Falls Philo.

Dublin Coffman claims tight victory against Hilliard Bradley

Dublin Coffman posted a narrow 14-7 win over Hilliard Bradley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Hilliard Bradley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Dublin Coffman as the first quarter ended.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Shamrocks and the Jaguars were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Bradley locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Shamrocks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Bradley played in a 28-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Dublin Coffman took on Hilliard Davidson on Oct. 6 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Dublin Jerome overcomes Hilliard Darby

Dublin Jerome handed Hilliard Darby a tough 36-26 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, Dublin Jerome and Hilliard Darby fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Panthers moved ahead by earning a 19-14 advantage over the Celtics at the end of the second quarter.

Dublin Jerome broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-19 lead over Hilliard Darby.

The Celtics held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Hilliard Darby squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hilliard Darby faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Dublin Jerome took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Oct. 6 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

Eaton narrowly defeats Carlisle

Eaton handed Carlisle a tough 17-7 loss on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Eagles opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Indians rallied with a 7-3 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.

The last time Eaton and Carlisle played in a 21-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Carlisle faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Eaton took on Brookville on Oct. 6 at Brookville High School.

Fairborn earns stressful win over Piqua

Fairborn topped Piqua 14-10 in a tough tilt at Piqua High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Indians had a 10-7 edge on the Skyhawks at the beginning of the third quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Skyhawks fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Indians.

Last season, Piqua and Fairborn squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Piqua faced off against Xenia and Fairborn took on Greenville on Oct. 6 at Greenville High School.

Resolve: Fairfield comes from behind to topple Cincinnati Colerain

Fairfield trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 49-7 win over Cincinnati Colerain in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Colerain, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Fairfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Fairfield pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Fairfield and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fairfield faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Colerain took on Hamilton on Oct. 6 at Hamilton High School.

Fairport Harbor Fairport allows no points against Vienna Mathews

A suffocating defense helped Fairport Harbor Fairport handle Vienna Mathews 40-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Vienna Mathews High on Oct. 20.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Vienna Mathews faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Ashtabula St. John on Oct. 7 at Ashtabula Saint John School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton races in front to defeat McComb

An early dose of momentum helped Findlay Liberty-Benton to a 44-22 runaway past McComb in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Findlay Liberty-Benton moved in front of McComb 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense roared in front for a 30-7 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Panthers narrowed the gap 8-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, McComb and Findlay Liberty-Benton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and McComb took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Oct. 6 at McComb High School.

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian posts win at Vanlue’s expense

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian notched a win against Vanlue 43-28 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian opened with a 9-2 advantage over Vanlue through the first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 28-8 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Vanlue trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 43-28.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Vanlue faced off against Arcadia.

Fostoria secures a win over Rossford

Fostoria knocked off Rossford 36-24 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Last season, Rossford and Fostoria squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rossford High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fostoria faced off against Millbury Lake and Rossford took on Maumee on Oct. 6 at Rossford High School.

Frankfort Adena bests Chillicothe Huntington

Frankfort Adena dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-14 win over Chillicothe Huntington for an Ohio high school football victory at Frankfort Adena High on Oct. 20.

Frankfort Adena darted in front of Chillicothe Huntington 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a modest 27-14 gap over the Huntsmen at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Warriors held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Frankfort Adena faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Frankfort Adena faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Chillicothe Huntington took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Oct. 6 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick allows no points against Dayton Carroll

Defense dominated as Franklin Bishop Fenwick pitched a 42-0 shutout of Dayton Carroll during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Franklin Bishop Fenwick a 21-0 lead over Dayton Carroll.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Dayton Carroll played in a 39-6 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Dayton Carroll took on Dayton Chaminade-Julienne on Oct. 6 at Dayton Carroll High School.

Centerburg comes up short in matchup with Fredericktown

Fredericktown grabbed a 32-14 victory at the expense of Centerburg in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, Fredericktown and Centerburg fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Freddies’ offense stormed in front for a 32-14 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fredericktown faced off against Howard East Knox and Centerburg took on Danville on Oct. 6 at Centerburg High School.

Fremont Ross defeats Bowling Green

Fremont Ross dominated Bowling Green 40-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Fremont Ross opened with a 25-14 advantage over Bowling Green through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Fremont Ross breathed fire to a 33-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Little Giants held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fremont Ross faced off against Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green took on Toledo Woodward on Oct. 6 at Bowling Green High School.

Gahanna Lincoln survives multiple overtimes to defeat Pickerington North

Gahanna Lincoln edged Pickerington North in a 35-28 extra time thriller in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington North settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Pickerington North with a 21-20 lead over Gahanna Lincoln heading into the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Golden Lions and the Panthers locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington North locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Golden Lions got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington North faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Pickerington North High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Westerville Central and Pickerington North took on Grove City on Oct. 6 at Pickerington North High School.

Galion shuts out Marion Harding

A suffocating defense helped Galion handle Marion Harding 34-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Galion opened with a 21-0 advantage over Marion Harding through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a monstrous 27-0 gap over the Presidents at the intermission.

Galion breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marion Harding faced off against Ontario and Galion took on Marion Pleasant on Oct. 6 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Galion Northmor races in front to defeat Loudonville

A swift early pace pushed Galion Northmor past Loudonville Friday 34-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Galion Northmor charged in front of Loudonville 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Red Birds’ expense.

Loudonville tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 34-7 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Galion Northmor faced off against Mt Gilead and Loudonville took on Cardington-Lincoln on Oct. 6 at Loudonville High School.

Gallipolis Gallia shuts out South Point

Gallipolis Gallia’s defense throttled South Point, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Gallipolis Gallia steamrolled in front of South Point 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Pointers at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Gallipolis Gallia and South Point played in a 53-11 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, South Point faced off against Chesapeake and Gallipolis Gallia took on Ironton Rock Hill on Oct. 6 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

Garrettsville Garfield takes down Brookfield

Garrettsville Garfield dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-25 win over Brookfield in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Garrettsville Garfield opened with a 21-7 advantage over Brookfield through the first quarter.

The G-Men opened an enormous 40-19 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Garrettsville Garfield stormed to a 60-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Brookfield and Garrettsville Garfield squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Newton Falls and Brookfield took on Campbell Memorial on Oct. 6 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Geneva takes advantage of early margin to defeat Jefferson

Geneva rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 57-13 win over Jefferson in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Geneva opened with a 21-0 advantage over Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 43-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Geneva faced off against Madison and Jefferson took on Madison on Oct. 6 at Jefferson Area High School.

Glouster Trimble defense stifles Bidwell River Valley

Defense dominated as Glouster Trimble pitched a 46-0 shutout of Bidwell River Valley in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Glouster Trimble a 13-0 lead over Bidwell River Valley.

The Tomcats fought to a 33-0 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Glouster Trimble breathed fire to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bidwell River Valley faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Glouster Trimble took on Reedsville Eastern on Oct. 6 at Glouster Trimble High School.

Goshen denies Batavia’s challenge

Goshen notched a win against Batavia 47-34 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Goshen darted in front of Batavia 25-21 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-13 edge.

The last time Goshen and Batavia played in a 56-19 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Goshen faced off against Wilmington and Batavia took on New Richmond on Oct. 6 at Batavia High School.

Granville darts by Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Granville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 81-6 win over Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Granville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Granville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Granville took on Zanesville on Oct. 6 at Granville High School.

Greenfield McClain records thin win against Hillsboro

Greenfield McClain finally found a way to top Hillsboro 21-13 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Tigers opened a narrow 7-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Greenfield McClain moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Hillsboro and Greenfield McClain squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Hillsboro squared off with Jackson in a football game.

Grove City scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Galloway Westland

An early dose of momentum helped Grove City to a 67-13 runaway past Galloway Westland during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Grove City a 33-0 lead over Galloway Westland.

The Greyhounds opened an enormous 54-0 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Grove City steamrolled to a 60-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Grove City and Galloway Westland played in a 48-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Galloway Westland faced off against New Albany and Grove City took on Pickerington North on Oct. 6 at Pickerington North High School.

Groveport Madison shuts out Grove City Central Crossing

Groveport Madison’s defense throttled Grove City Central Crossing, resulting in a 31-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Groveport Madison a 10-0 lead over Grove City Central Crossing.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Groveport Madison jumped to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cruisers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Groveport Madison and Grove City Central Crossing squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Newark and Groveport Madison took on Pickerington Central on Oct. 6 at Pickerington High School Central.

Hamilton Badin barely beats Cincinnati McNicholas

Hamilton Badin topped Cincinnati McNicholas 38-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Rockets had a 21-17 edge on the Rams at the beginning of the third quarter.

Cincinnati McNicholas jumped a slim margin over Hamilton Badin as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Rams pulled off a stirring 14-7 fourth quarter to trip the Rockets.

The last time Hamilton Badin and Cincinnati McNicholas played in a 42-7 game on Oct. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton Badin took on Kettering Alter on Oct. 6 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry’s speedy start jolts Swanton

Hamler Patrick Henry rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 40-7 win over Swanton at Hamler Patrick Henry High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Swanton squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Delta and Swanton took on Bryan on Oct. 6 at Bryan High School.

Hannibal River overpowers Matamoras Frontier in thorough fashion

Hannibal River earned a convincing 42-16 win over Matamoras Frontier in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time Hannibal River and Matamoras Frontier played in a 70-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Matamoras Frontier faced off against New Martinsville Magnolia and Hannibal River took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Oct. 6 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Hanoverton United allows no points against East Palestine

Hanoverton United’s defense throttled East Palestine, resulting in a 40-0 shutout at Hanoverton United High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Hanoverton United darted in front of East Palestine 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles registered a 40-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Hanoverton United and East Palestine played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 7, Hanoverton United faced off against Wellsville and East Palestine took on Columbiana on Oct. 6 at East Palestine High School.

Harrod Allen East bests Ada

Harrod Allen East raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-7 win over Ada for an Ohio high school football victory at Ada High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Harrod Allen East a 7-0 lead over Ada.

The Mustangs fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Harrod Allen East thundered to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Harrod Allen East and Ada played in a 52-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ada faced off against Spencerville and Harrod Allen East took on Delphos Jefferson on Oct. 7 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Heath rides to cruise-control win over Johnstown

Heath unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Johnstown 54-21 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Heath High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Heath a 14-8 lead over Johnstown.

The Bulldogs registered a 33-14 advantage at intermission over the Johnnies.

Heath thundered to a 47-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Heath and Johnstown faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Heath faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Johnstown took on Utica on Oct. 6 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

Holgate records thin win against Morenci

Holgate topped Morenci 30-22 in a tough tilt in a Michigan high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time Holgate and Morenci played in a 78-42 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Holgate squared off with Toledo Christian in a football game.

Huber Heights Wayne darts past Dayton Centerville with early burst

Huber Heights Wayne took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Dayton Centerville 32-16 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Huber Heights Wayne a 19-0 lead over Dayton Centerville.

The Elks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 19-9.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Dayton Centerville took on Springfield on Oct. 6 at Springfield High School.

Hunting Valley University allows no points against Warren Howland

Hunting Valley University’s defense throttled Warren Howland, resulting in a 27-0 shutout on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The last time Hunting Valley University and Warren Howland played in a 28-6 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 12, Warren Howland squared off with Canfield in a football game.

Ironton denies Portsmouth’s challenge

Ironton grabbed a 21-6 victory at the expense of Portsmouth on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Fighting Tigers fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Ironton jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Ironton and Portsmouth squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ironton faced off against Coal Grove and Portsmouth took on Proctorville Fairland on Oct. 6 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Super start fuels Ironton Rock Hill’s victory over Coal Grove

Ironton Rock Hill broke in front early and tripped Coal Grove for a 23-16 win during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Ironton Rock Hill opened with a 14-0 advantage over Coal Grove through the first quarter.

Coal Grove didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 23-16 in the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Coal Grove and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Coal Grove High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Coal Grove took on Ironton on Oct. 6 at Coal Grove High School.

Jackson tops Chillicothe

Jackson earned a convincing 48-7 win over Chillicothe for an Ohio high school football victory at Jackson High on Oct. 20.

The last time Jackson and Chillicothe played in a 21-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Jackson faced off against Hillsboro and Chillicothe took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Oct. 6 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Jamestown Greeneview shuts out Cedarville

Defense dominated as Jamestown Greeneview pitched a 22-0 shutout of Cedarville for an Ohio high school football victory at Jamestown Greeneview High on Oct. 20.

The Rams’ offense breathed fire in front for a 22-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Jamestown Greeneview and Cedarville played in a 41-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against London Madison-Plains and Cedarville took on South Charleston Southeastern on Oct. 6 at Cedarville High School.

Kansas Lakota allows no points against Elmore Woodmore

A suffocating defense helped Kansas Lakota handle Elmore Woodmore 36-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Kansas Lakota faced off against Castalia Margaretta and Elmore Woodmore took on Tiffin Calvert on Oct. 6 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Lima Shawnee lets lead slip away in Kenton’s victory

Kenton shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 28-14 win over Lima Shawnee for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Lima Shawnee started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Kenton at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and Kenton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Kenton faced off against St. Marys and Lima Shawnee took on Van Wert on Oct. 6 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Kettering Alter carves slim margin over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

Kettering Alter topped Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 21-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Kettering Alter a 13-7 lead over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne.

The Knights fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Kettering Alter and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Kettering Alter squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Dayton Carroll and Kettering Alter took on Hamilton Badin on Oct. 6 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Kettering Fairmont defense stifles Beavercreek

A suffocating defense helped Kettering Fairmont handle Beavercreek 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Kettering Fairmont breathed fire in front of Beavercreek 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Kettering Fairmont pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Beavercreek faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Beavercreek faced off against Miamisburg and Kettering Fairmont took on Huber Heights Wayne on Oct. 6 at Kettering Fairmont.

Kirtland defense stifles Middlefield Cardinal

Defense dominated as Kirtland pitched a 38-0 shutout of Middlefield Cardinal in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 24-0 lead over Middlefield Cardinal.

The Hornets opened a massive 31-0 gap over the Huskies at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Hornets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Kirtland squared off with Painesville Harvey in a football game.

Lancaster escapes close call with Newark

Lancaster topped Newark 55-47 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Last season, Lancaster and Newark faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lancaster High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Newark faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Lancaster took on Reynoldsburg on Oct. 6 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian defense stifles Sugar Grove Berne Union

A suffocating defense helped Lancaster Fairfield Christian handle Sugar Grove Berne Union 35-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

The last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Lancaster Fairfield Christian played in a 35-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Corning Miller and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Grove City Christian on Oct. 6 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Union escapes close call with Ashville Teays Valley

Lancaster Fairfield Union topped Ashville Teays Valley 21-14 in a tough tilt at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Ashville Teays Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Lancaster Fairfield Union as the first quarter ended.

The Falcons’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Lancaster Fairfield Union squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Circleville and Ashville Teays Valley took on Bloom-Carroll on Oct. 6 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Lebanon holds off Cincinnati Winton Woods

Lebanon topped Cincinnati Winton Woods 19-14 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Lebanon opened a small 13-0 gap over Cincinnati Winton Woods at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Cincinnati Winton Woods got within 13-7.

Lebanon maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-6 in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Lebanon squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lebanon faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Milford on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

Leipsic scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Convoy Crestview

An early dose of momentum helped Leipsic to a 49-28 runaway past Convoy Crestview for an Ohio high school football victory at Convoy Crestview High on Oct. 20.

Leipsic opened with a 28-0 advantage over Convoy Crestview through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Knights made it 35-14.

Leipsic steamrolled to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-7 in the final quarter.

The last time Leipsic and Convoy Crestview played in a 42-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Convoy Crestview faced off against Columbus Grove and Leipsic took on Bluffton on Oct. 6 at Bluffton High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy posts win at Marysville’s expense

Lewis Center Olentangy notched a win against Marysville 39-29 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Lewis Center Olentangy opened with a 13-7 advantage over Marysville through the first quarter.

The Monarchs had a 21-13 edge on the Braves at the beginning of the third quarter.

Marysville moved ahead by earning a 21-19 advantage over Lewis Center Olentangy at the end of the third quarter.

The Monarchs had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Braves won the session and the game with a 20-8 performance.

Last season, Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Marysville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Hilliard Darby and Marysville took on Thomas Worthington on Oct. 6 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake pockets slim win over Richwood North Union

Lewistown Indian Lake finally found a way to top Richwood North Union 15-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Lakers registered an 8-7 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Lewistown Indian Lake jumped to a 15-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Lewistown Indian Lake squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Richwood North Union faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Springfield Shawnee on Oct. 6 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Ashland comes up short in matchup with Lexington

Lexington notched a win against Ashland 24-14 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The Minutemen’s offense roared in front for a 17-0 lead over the Arrows at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Arrows narrowed the gap 14-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Ashland and Lexington squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Ashland High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Lexington squared off with New Philadelphia in a football game.

Liberty Center shuts out Wauseon

A suffocating defense helped Liberty Center handle Wauseon 42-0 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Liberty Center and Wauseon faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Wauseon High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Liberty Center faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Wauseon took on Archbold on Oct. 6 at Wauseon High School.

Lima posts win at Toledo Start’s expense

Lima pushed past Toledo Start for a 26-14 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Lima’s offense jumped in front for a 14-8 lead over Toledo Start at halftime.

Lima jumped to a 26-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lima faced off against Toledo Waite.

Lisbon overwhelms Wellsville

Lisbon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Wellsville from start to finish for a 41-14 victory in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Lisbon opened with a 34-0 advantage over Wellsville through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense jumped in front for a 41-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lisbon and Wellsville squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Wellsville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lisbon faced off against Leetonia and Wellsville took on Hanoverton United on Oct. 7 at Wellsville High School.

Lockland holds off Cincinnati Clark Montessori

Lockland topped Cincinnati Clark Montessori 27-22 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Last season, Cincinnati Clark Montessori and Lockland squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lockland High School.

In recent action on Oct. 7, Cincinnati Clark Montessori faced off against St Bernard-Elmwood Place and Lockland took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on Oct. 6 at Lockland High School.

Logan shuts out Zanesville

A suffocating defense helped Logan handle Zanesville 33-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Last season, Logan and Zanesville faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Zanesville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Logan faced off against Minford and Zanesville took on Granville on Oct. 6 at Granville High School.

London races in front to defeat Urbana

London left no doubt in recording a 49-7 win over Urbana in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave London a 21-7 lead over Urbana.

The Red Raiders fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Hillclimbers’ expense.

London roared to a 48-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, London and Urbana faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at London High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Urbana faced off against Bellefontaine and London took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Oct. 6 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Newcomerstown

Lore City Buckeye Trail finally found a way to top Newcomerstown 16-13 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Newcomerstown, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lore City Buckeye Trail through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 13-0 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

It took a 16-0 rally, but the Warriors were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Newcomerstown and Lore City Buckeye Trail played in a 38-35 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Newcomerstown faced off against Malvern and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Strasburg on Oct. 6 at Strasburg High School.

Lucas shuts out Arlington

Defense dominated as Lucas pitched a 30-0 shutout of Arlington during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Lucas darted in front of Arlington 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cubs fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Red Devils’ expense.

Lucas steamrolled to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cubs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 6, Arlington squared off with Mt Blanchard Riverdale in a football game.

Lucasville Valley defense stifles Minford

Lucasville Valley’s defense throttled Minford, resulting in a 24-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Lucasville Valley darted in front of Minford 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Indians held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Minford and Lucasville Valley faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lucasville Valley High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Minford faced off against Logan and Lucasville Valley took on Oak Hill on Oct. 6 at Lucasville Valley High School.

Lyndhurst Brush rallies to top Lakewood

Lyndhurst Brush overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 45-35 win over Lakewood on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lakewood, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Lyndhurst Brush through the end of the first quarter.

The Arcs’ offense darted in front for a 24-21 lead over the Rangers at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 31-28.

The Arcs held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Lyndhurst Brush squared off with Gates Mills Gilmour in a football game.

Super start fuels Madison’s victory over Conneaut

Madison collected a 27-18 victory over Conneaut for an Ohio high school football victory at Madison High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Madison a 14-0 lead over Conneaut.

The Blue Streaks opened a close 21-6 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 27-12.

The Blue Streaks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Madison faced off against Geneva and Conneaut took on Ashtabula Edgewood on Oct. 6 at Conneaut High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley finds OT victory against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley

Magnolia Sandy Valley took full advantage of overtime to defeat Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 26-20 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Magnolia Sandy Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Magnolia Sandy Valley and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Cardinals and the Trojans locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Magnolia Sandy Valley got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Magnolia Sandy Valley and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Oct. 6 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

Malvern defense stifles East Canton

Defense dominated as Malvern pitched a 49-0 shutout of East Canton in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Malvern moved in front of East Canton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Malvern opened a giant 42-0 gap over East Canton at halftime.

Malvern charged to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Malvern and East Canton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, East Canton faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern took on Newcomerstown on Oct. 6 at Newcomerstown High School.

Mantua Crestwood barely beats Orwell Grand Valley

Mantua Crestwood posted a narrow 28-27 win over Orwell Grand Valley in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Orwell Grand Valley started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Mantua Crestwood at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Mustangs controlled the pace, taking a 21-14 lead into halftime.

Mantua Crestwood broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-21 lead over Orwell Grand Valley.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Orwell Grand Valley squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Burton Berkshire.

Maria Stein Marion Local rides to cruise-control win over Coldwater

Maria Stein Marion Local handled Coldwater 35-14 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Coldwater 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Cavaliers at the intermission.

Maria Stein Marion Local steamrolled to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 35-14.

The last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Coldwater played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Anna and Coldwater took on New Bremen on Oct. 6 at New Bremen High School.

Marietta exhales after close call with Vincent Warren

Marietta finally found a way to top Vincent Warren 28-24 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Vincent Warren showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Marietta as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers and the Warriors dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Marietta darted in front of Vincent Warren 28-24 going into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Vincent Warren and Marietta faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Vincent Warren High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marietta faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Vincent Warren took on Cambridge on Oct. 6 at Vincent Warren High School.

Mason shuts out Liberty Township Lakota East

A suffocating defense helped Mason handle Liberty Township Lakota East 24-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Mason and Liberty Township Lakota East squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mason faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Liberty Township Lakota East took on West Chester Lakota West on Oct. 6 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

Mayfield earns stressful win over Willoughby South

Mayfield topped Willoughby South 14-10 in a tough tilt on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Rebels had a 10-0 edge on the Wildcats at the beginning of the third quarter.

The scoreboard showed Willoughby South with a 10-8 lead over Mayfield heading into the third quarter.

It took a 6-0 rally, but the Wildcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mayfield and Willoughby South squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mayfield High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Willoughby South faced off against Eastlake North and Mayfield took on Chardon on Oct. 6 at Mayfield High School.

McArthur Vinton County defense stifles Wellston

McArthur Vinton County’s defense throttled Wellston, resulting in a 49-0 shutout at Mcarthur Vinton County High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave McArthur Vinton County a 21-0 lead over Wellston.

The Vikings registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Rockets.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Wellston faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Wellston High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Bidwell River Valley and Wellston took on The Plains Athens on Oct. 6 at Wellston High School.

McConnelsville Morgan scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Crooksville

An early dose of momentum helped McConnelsville Morgan to a 33-7 runaway past Crooksville for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

McConnelsville Morgan moved in front of Crooksville 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened a lopsided 27-7 gap over the Ceramics at the intermission.

McConnelsville Morgan stormed to a 33-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Crooksville squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Crooksville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Crooksville took on Coshocton on Oct. 6 at Crooksville High School.

McDermott Northwest survives for narrow win over Oak Hill

McDermott Northwest topped Oak Hill 40-37 in a tough tilt on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Oak Hill showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over McDermott Northwest as the first quarter ended.

The Mohawks’ offense jumped in front for a 23-21 lead over the Oaks at halftime.

McDermott Northwest steamrolled to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Oaks outpointed the Mohawks 16-3 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time McDermott Northwest and Oak Hill played in a 19-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Oak Hill faced off against Lucasville Valley and McDermott Northwest took on West Portsmouth West on Oct. 6 at McDermott Northwest High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley’s speedy start jolts North Baltimore

A swift early pace pushed McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley past North Baltimore Friday 52-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley opened with a 16-0 advantage over North Baltimore through the first quarter.

The Rams opened a towering 36-14 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley thundered to a 50-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers rallied with a 6-2 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Rams prevailed.

The last time McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and North Baltimore played in a 46-8 game on Sept. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, North Baltimore faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Marion Elgin on Oct. 6 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Mechanicsburg carves slim margin over North Lewisburg Triad

Mechanicsburg posted a narrow 29-24 win over North Lewisburg Triad on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Mechanicsburg darted in front of North Lewisburg Triad 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians registered a 15-6 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

North Lewisburg Triad drew within 22-18 in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Mechanicsburg and North Lewisburg Triad faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mechanicsburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against West Jefferson and Mechanicsburg took on West Liberty-Salem on Oct. 6 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Mentor darts by Euclid

Mentor dominated Euclid 48-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Mentor darted in front of Euclid 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Mentor roared to a 48-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Mentor and Euclid played in a 38-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mentor faced off against Brunswick and Euclid took on River Rouge on Oct. 6 at Euclid High School.

Metamora Evergreen survives for narrow win over Delta

Metamora Evergreen finally found a way to top Delta 15-12 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Last season, Delta and Metamora Evergreen faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Delta faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Metamora Evergreen took on Liberty Center on Oct. 6 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Miamisburg earns solid win over Springboro

Miamisburg collected a solid win over Springboro in a 21-9 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Miamisburg jumped in front of Springboro 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers had a 9-7 edge on the Vikings at the beginning of the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Vikings fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.

Last season, Springboro and Miamisburg faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Springboro faced off against Clayton Northmont and Miamisburg took on Beavercreek on Oct. 6 at Beavercreek High School.

Milford defeats Cincinnati Turpin

Milford handled Cincinnati Turpin 42-21 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Milford opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Turpin through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Milford and Cincinnati Turpin each scored in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Milford and Cincinnati Turpin squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati Turpin took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

Millersburg West Holmes allows no points against Mt. Vernon

A suffocating defense helped Millersburg West Holmes handle Mt. Vernon 62-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Millersburg West Holmes High on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mt Vernon faced off against Mansfield Madison Comprehensive.

Mineral Ridge tacks win on McDonald

Mineral Ridge earned a convincing 40-7 win over McDonald in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Mineral Ridge darted in front of McDonald 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 13-0 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mineral Ridge and McDonald were both scoreless.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-7 edge.

The last time Mineral Ridge and McDonald played in a 40-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mineral Ridge faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and McDonald took on Windham on Oct. 6 at McDonald High School.

Mogadore Field tops Peninsula Woodridge

It was a tough night for Peninsula Woodridge which was overmatched by Mogadore Field in this 35-14 verdict.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mogadore Field and Peninsula Woodridge settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Falcons fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mogadore Field and Peninsula Woodridge were both scoreless.

The Falcons and the Bulldogs each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Peninsula Woodridge and Mogadore Field squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Peninsula Woodridge High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mogadore Field faced off against Akron Coventry.

Montpelier shuts out West Unity Hilltop

Montpelier’s defense throttled West Unity Hilltop, resulting in a 56-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Last season, Montpelier and West Unity Hilltop squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Montpelier faced off against Northwood and West Unity Hilltop took on Edon on Oct. 6 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

Morral Ridgedale escapes close call with Lima Perry

Morral Ridgedale finally found a way to top Lima Perry 19-16 at Lima Perry High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Morral Ridgedale opened with a 19-16 advantage over Lima Perry through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Morral Ridgedale and Lima Perry played in a 26-20 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lima Perry faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Morral Ridgedale took on Cory-Rawson on Oct. 6 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Morrow Little Miami overcomes deficit and Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Morrow Little Miami overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 31-14 win over Cincinnati Walnut Hills in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-3 advantage over Morrow Little Miami as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Eagles would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 14-10 lead on the Panthers.

Morrow Little Miami broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Morrow Little Miami and Cincinnati Walnut Hills squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Loveland and Cincinnati Walnut Hills took on Cincinnati Turpin on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale outlasts Arcadia

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale eventually beat Arcadia 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale darted in front of Arcadia 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 22-0 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

Arcadia didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 22-7 in the third quarter.

The Redskins closed the lead with a 7-6 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Arcadia played in a 58-8 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Arlington and Arcadia took on Vanlue on Oct. 6 at Arcadia High School.

Mt. Gilead secures a win over Cardington-Lincoln

Mt. Gilead eventually beat Cardington-Lincoln 25-6 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The Indians fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Loudonville and Mt Gilead took on Galion Northmor on Oct. 6 at Mt Gilead High School.

Navarre Fairless defeats Massillon Tuslaw

Navarre Fairless dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-7 win over Massillon Tuslaw in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Navarre Fairless jumped in front of Massillon Tuslaw 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a close 20-7 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Navarre Fairless pulled to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Navarre Fairless and Massillon Tuslaw squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Navarre Fairless faced off against Canton South and Massillon Tuslaw took on Orrville on Oct. 6 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

New Albany secures a win over Westerville Central

New Albany pushed past Westerville Central for a 45-28 win for an Ohio high school football victory at New Albany High on Oct. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, New Albany and Westerville Central fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Warhawks moved ahead by earning a 21-17 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

New Albany broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-28 lead over Westerville Central.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Westerville Central and New Albany faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, New Albany faced off against Galloway Westland and Westerville Central took on Gahanna Lincoln on Oct. 6 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

New Bremen squeezes past Delphos St. John’s

New Bremen finally found a way to top Delphos St. John’s 14-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Delphos St. John’s started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over New Bremen at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with New Bremen and Delphos St. John’s locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Cardinals held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and New Bremen squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Delphos St. John’s.

In recent action on Oct. 6, New Bremen faced off against Coldwater and Delphos St. John’s took on Minster on Oct. 6 at Delphos St. John’s.

Super start fuels Newark Catholic’s victory over Johnstown Northridge

After jumping in front early, Newark Catholic held off Johnstown Northridge squad for a 22-13 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Newark Catholic roared in front of Johnstown Northridge 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Johnstown Northridge stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 22-7.

The Vikings narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Newark Catholic and Johnstown Northridge played in a 49-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Newark Catholic took on Hebron Lakewood on Oct. 6 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Newark Licking Valley denies Pataskala Licking Heights’ challenge

Newark Licking Valley pushed past Pataskala Licking Heights for a 23-6 win at Newark Licking Valley High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Newark Licking Valley a 10-6 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Newark Licking Valley jumped to a 13-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

The last time Newark Licking Valley and Pataskala Licking Heights played in a 25-20 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Wheeling Linsly and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Oct. 6 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

Newton Falls records thin win against Warren Champion

Newton Falls posted a narrow 19-14 win over Warren Champion in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

The last time Warren Champion and Newton Falls played in a 29-24 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Warren Champion faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Newton Falls took on Garrettsville Garfield on Oct. 6 at Newton Falls High School.

Niles races in front to defeat Girard

Niles rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 48-28 win over Girard in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The last time Girard and Niles played in a 35-33 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Niles faced off against Canfield South Range and Girard took on Poland Seminary on Oct. 6 at Girard High School.

North Canton Hoover darts past Massillon Jackson with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped North Canton Hoover to a 27-14 runaway past Massillon Jackson in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

North Canton Hoover darted in front of Massillon Jackson 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened a huge 24-7 gap over the Polar Bears at the intermission.

Massillon Jackson stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 27-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Jackson faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, North Canton Hoover faced off against Uniontown Lake and Massillon Jackson took on Canton McKinley on Oct. 6 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Oak Harbor defense stifles Millbury Lake

Oak Harbor’s defense throttled Millbury Lake, resulting in a 55-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Oak Harbor faced off against Genoa Area and Millbury Lake took on Fostoria on Oct. 6 at Fostoria High School.

Ontario overcomes Marengo Highland’s lead to earn win

Ontario rallied over Marengo Highland for an inspiring 34-20 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Marengo Highland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-10 advantage over Ontario as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors kept a 17-13 halftime margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Ontario darted to a 31-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marengo Highland faced off against Caledonia River Valley and Ontario took on Marion Harding on Oct. 6 at Marion Harding High School.

Oregon Clay sets early tone to dominate Toledo Rogers

An early dose of momentum helped Oregon Clay to a 66-14 runaway past Toledo Rogers in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Oregon Clay jumped in front of Toledo Rogers 23-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense roared in front for a 52-14 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Oregon Clay breathed fire to a 59-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Toledo Rogers faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Oregon Clay took on Napoleon on Oct. 6 at Napoleon High School.

Ottawa Hills prevails over Edon

Ottawa Hills left no doubt on Friday, controlling Edon from start to finish for a 54-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Ottawa Hills a 19-7 lead over Edon.

The Green Bears fought to a 40-7 intermission margin at the Bombers’ expense.

Ottawa Hills charged to a 47-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Green Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Edon faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Ottawa Hills High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Edon faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Ottawa Hills took on Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Oct. 6 at Ottawa Hills High School.

Painesville Harvey builds initial momentum to defeat Burton Berkshire

Painesville Harvey broke in front early and tripped Burton Berkshire for a 21-20 win on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Painesville Harvey opened with a 13-0 advantage over Burton Berkshire through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Badgers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Red Raiders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Painesville Harvey squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Painesville Harvey faced off against Kirtland and Burton Berkshire took on Mantua Crestwood on Oct. 6 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Pandora-Gilboa rides to cruise-control win over Bloomdale Elmwood

Pandora-Gilboa raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-6 win over Bloomdale Elmwood in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Pandora-Gilboa a 7-0 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood.

The Rockets fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Royals’ expense.

Pandora-Gilboa thundered to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Bloomdale Elmwood took on McComb on Oct. 6 at McComb High School.

Paulding escapes Haviland Wayne Trace in thin win

Paulding topped Haviland Wayne Trace 14-13 in a tough tilt at Haviland Wayne Trace High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Haviland Wayne Trace started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Paulding at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raiders enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Paulding faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Paulding High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Paulding took on Defiance Tinora on Oct. 6 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Pemberville Eastwood grinds out close victory over Genoa Area

Pemberville Eastwood finally found a way to top Genoa Area 36-29 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Pemberville Eastwood opened with a 14-13 advantage over Genoa Area through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Pemberville Eastwood jumped to a 28-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Genoa Area squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Genoa Area faced off against Oak Harbor and Pemberville Eastwood took on Tontogany Otsego on Oct. 6 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

Perry rides to cruise-control win over Gates Mills Hawken

Perry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Gates Mills Hawken 47-7 Friday at Gates Mills Hawken High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Perry opened with a 6-0 advantage over Gates Mills Hawken through the first quarter.

The Pirates’ offense stormed in front for a 26-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Perry stormed to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Perry took on Chagrin Falls on Oct. 6 at Perry High School.

Pickerington Central collects victory over Reynoldsburg

Pickerington Central grabbed a 21-6 victory at the expense of Reynoldsburg during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 7-6 lead over Reynoldsburg.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Tigers and the Raiders were both scoreless.

Pickerington Central moved to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Reynoldsburg squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Pickerington Central faced off against Groveport Madison and Reynoldsburg took on Lancaster on Oct. 6 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Pioneer North Central exhales after close call with Reading

Pioneer North Central posted a narrow 16-14 win over Reading on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles fought to an 8-0 intermission margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Pioneer North Central jumped to a 16-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rangers’ 14-0 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Pioneer North Central faced off against Cincinnati College Prep.

Plain City Jonathan Alder dominates New Carlisle Tecumseh

Plain City Jonathan Alder recorded a big victory over New Carlisle Tecumseh 49-23 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Plain City Jonathan Alder opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Carlisle Tecumseh through the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 28-9 advantage at halftime over the Arrows.

Plain City Jonathan Alder charged to a 42-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Arrows outpointed the Pioneers 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Plain City Jonathan Alder and New Carlisle Tecumseh played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against London and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on Oct. 6 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

Powell Olentangy Liberty tops Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

Powell Olentangy Liberty notched a win against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Powell Olentangy Liberty High on Oct. 20.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Powell Olentangy Liberty squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Upper Arlington on Oct. 6 at Upper Arlington High School.

Proctorville Fairland darts by Chesapeake

Proctorville Fairland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chesapeake 38-2 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Proctorville Fairland opened with a 17-2 advantage over Chesapeake through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Dragons held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Chesapeake faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chesapeake faced off against South Point and Proctorville Fairland took on Portsmouth on Oct. 6 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Cory-Rawson’s speedy start jolts Crestline

Cory-Rawson rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 33-6 win over Crestline for an Ohio high school football victory at Cory-Rawson High on Oct. 20.

Cory-Rawson steamrolled in front of Crestline 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Hornets and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

Cory-Rawson thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cory-Rawson faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Crestline took on Dola Hardin Northern on Oct. 6 at Crestline High School.

Reading pockets slim win over Cincinnati Mariemont

Reading posted a narrow 42-35 win over Cincinnati Mariemont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Reading and Cincinnati Mariemont faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Reading High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Reading took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek comes up short in matchup with Richmond Edison

Richmond Edison notched a win against Wintersville Indian Creek 26-6 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Richmond Edison opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Redskins rallied in the second quarter by making it 7-6.

Richmond Edison moved to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

Last season, Richmond Edison and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Richmond Edison faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Wintersville Indian Creek took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Oct. 6 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Salineville Southern Local defense stifles Leetonia

Defense dominated as Salineville Southern Local pitched a 47-0 shutout of Leetonia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Salineville Southern Local a 33-0 lead over Leetonia.

The Indians registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Bears.

Salineville Southern Local breathed fire to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Leetonia squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Leetonia faced off against Lisbon.

Sandusky Perkins darts by Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins dismissed Tiffin Columbian by a 55-28 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Sandusky Perkins opened with a 21-14 advantage over Tiffin Columbian through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Tornadoes.

Tiffin Columbian tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 34-21 in the third quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Sandusky Perkins and Tiffin Columbian faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Sandusky Perkins High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Bellevue in a football game.

Shelby defense stifles Marion Pleasant

Shelby’s defense throttled Marion Pleasant, resulting in a 23-0 shutout on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Whippets opened a meager 3-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Shelby roared to a 23-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Shelby faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Marion Pleasant took on Galion on Oct. 6 at Marion Pleasant High School.

South Charleston Southeastern defense stifles Springfield Greenon

Defense dominated as South Charleston Southeastern pitched a 41-0 shutout of Springfield Greenon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave South Charleston Southeastern a 13-0 lead over Springfield Greenon.

The Trojans’ offense thundered in front for a 20-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

South Charleston Southeastern breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Greenon and South Charleston Southeastern squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Springfield Greenon High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Cedarville.

Southington Chalker scores early, pulls away from Sebring

Southington Chalker took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Sebring 62-20 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Recently on Oct. 6, Sebring squared off with Stryker in a football game.

Springfield overcomes deficit to defeat Clayton Northmont

Springfield overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 14-3 win against Clayton Northmont on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Clayton Northmont, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Springfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 14-3 lead over the Thunderbolts at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Springfield and Clayton Northmont faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Springfield faced off against Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont took on Springboro on Oct. 6 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Springfield Catholic Central shuts out London Madison-Plains

A suffocating defense helped Springfield Catholic Central handle London Madison-Plains 28-0 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Springfield Catholic Central moved to a 14-0 bulge over London Madison-Plains as the fourth quarter began.

The Irish got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Springfield Catholic Central and London Madison-Plains played in a 42-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, London Madison-Plains faced off against Jamestown Greeneview.

Springfield Northeastern exhales after close call with West Jefferson

Springfield Northeastern posted a narrow 21-13 win over West Jefferson at Springfield Northeastern High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for West Jefferson, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Springfield Northeastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Jets kept a 14-13 intermission margin at the Roughriders’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Jets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Northeastern and West Jefferson played in a 49-13 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and West Jefferson took on North Lewisburg Triad on Oct. 6 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Springfield Shawnee delivers statement win over Springfield Northwestern

Springfield Shawnee recorded a big victory over Springfield Northwestern 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Springfield Shawnee a 21-0 lead over Springfield Northwestern.

The Braves registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Springfield Shawnee steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Northwestern played in a 53-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Springfield Northwestern took on St Paris Graham on Oct. 6 at St Paris Graham High School.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon scores early, pulls away from Norwood

St. Bernard Roger Bacon broke to an early lead and topped Norwood 23-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at St. Bernard Roger Bacon High on Oct. 20.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon opened with a 10-0 advantage over Norwood through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 23-6 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, St Bernard Roger Bacon and Norwood faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Norwood High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati Hills Christian and Norwood took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Oct. 6 at Norwood High School.

St. Henry tops Fort Recovery in extra frame

St. Henry topped Fort Recovery in a 28-27 overtime thriller for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave St. Henry a 14-7 lead over Fort Recovery.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with St. Henry and Fort Recovery locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

St. Henry held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, St. Henry and Fort Recovery faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at St. Henry.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fort Recovery faced off against Rockford Parkway and St. Henry took on Versailles on Oct. 6 at Versailles High School.

St. Marys defense stifles Lima Bath

A suffocating defense helped St. Marys handle Lima Bath 31-0 at St. Marys on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

St. Marys darted in front of Lima Bath 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

St. Marys thundered to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St. Marys and Lima Bath squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, St. Marys faced off against Kenton and Lima Bath took on Defiance on Oct. 6 at Defiance High School.

St. Paris Graham routs Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

St. Paris Graham recorded a big victory over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 31-8 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a modest 16-7 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

St. Paris Graham steamrolled to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-1 edge.

Last season, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and St Paris Graham faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, St Paris Graham faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Richwood North Union on Oct. 6 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

St. Clairsville darts past Cambridge with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped St. Clairsville to a 55-13 runaway past Cambridge for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

St. Clairsville roared in front of Cambridge 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 48-6 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

St. Clairsville and Cambridge each scored in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Cambridge squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, St. Clairsville faced off against Belmont Union Local and Cambridge took on Vincent Warren on Oct. 6 at Vincent Warren High School.

Steubenville races in front to defeat Louisville

Steubenville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 41-8 win over Louisville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Steubenville pulled in front of Louisville 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Big Red fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Leopards’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Louisville got within 41-8.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Louisville faced off against Canton GlenOak and Steubenville took on Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice on Oct. 6 at Steubenville High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking shuts out Parkersburg Catholic

A suffocating defense helped Stewart Federal Hocking handle Parkersburg Catholic 34-0 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Stewart Federal Hocking opened with a 20-0 advantage over Parkersburg Catholic through the first quarter.

The Lancers’ offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Stewart Federal Hocking stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Parkersburg Catholic and Stewart Federal Hocking took on Parkersburg Catholic on Oct. 6 at Parkersburg Catholic High.

Sugarcreek Garaway delivers statement win over West Lafayette Ridgewood

Sugarcreek Garaway rolled past West Lafayette Ridgewood for a comfortable 35-13 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 14-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Pirates fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Generals’ expense.

Sugarcreek Garaway stormed to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Oct. 6 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut defense stifles Canal Winchester

Defense dominated as Sunbury Big Walnut pitched a 17-0 shutout of Canal Winchester for an Ohio high school football victory at Canal Winchester High on Oct. 20.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Eagles opened a thin 3-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Sunbury Big Walnut moved to a 10-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Sunbury Big Walnut squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Canal Winchester faced off against Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Westerville North on Oct. 6 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Sylvania Southview escapes close call with Napoleon

Sylvania Southview posted a narrow 20-14 win over Napoleon in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Sylvania Southview opened with a 7-0 advantage over Napoleon through the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Napoleon inched back to a 20-14 deficit.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Napoleon faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Napoleon High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Sylvania Southview faced off against Fremont Ross and Napoleon took on Oregon Clay on Oct. 6 at Napoleon High School.

Temperance Bedford races in front to defeat Toledo St. Francis de Sales

Temperance Bedford left no doubt in recording a 28-11 win over Toledo St. Francis de Sales in Michigan high school football on Oct. 20.

Temperance Bedford darted in front of Toledo St. Francis de Sales 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Kicking Mules registered a 28-3 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Toledo St. Francis de Sales showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-11 count in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Toledo St. Francis de Sales squared off with Dearborn Divine Child in a football game.

The Plains Athens survives for narrow win over Nelsonville-York

The Plains Athens topped Nelsonville-York 19-13 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 13-7 lead over the Buckeyes at halftime.

The Plains Athens and Nelsonville-York each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and The Plains Athens faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, The Plains Athens faced off against Wellston and Nelsonville-York took on Albany Alexander on Oct. 6 at Albany Alexander High School.

Thornville Sheridan overcomes New Lexington’s lead to earn win

Thornville Sheridan trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 33-22 win over New Lexington on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

New Lexington started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Thornville Sheridan at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 15-7 margin over the Generals at intermission.

The scoreboard showed New Lexington with a 22-19 lead over Thornville Sheridan heading into the third quarter.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Generals were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and New Lexington faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, New Lexington faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Thornville Sheridan took on Zanesville Maysville on Oct. 6 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe takes down Xenia

Tipp City Tippecanoe controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-14 win against Xenia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Tipp City Tippecanoe moved in front of Xenia 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Buccaneers’ expense.

Tipp City Tippecanoe thundered to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Xenia and Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Xenia High School.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Xenia took on Piqua on Oct. 6 at Piqua High School.

Toledo Christian tops Britton Deerfield

Toledo Christian scored early and often to roll over Britton Deerfield 44-14 in a Michigan high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Toledo Christian a 14-0 lead over Britton Deerfield.

The Eagles’ offense pulled in front for a 30-0 lead over the Patriots at halftime.

Toledo Christian and Britton Deerfield each scored in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Toledo Christian squared off with Holgate in a football game.

Toledo Scott crushes Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott rolled past Toledo Bowsher for a comfortable 39-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Toledo Scott and Toledo Bowsher faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Toledo Scott High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Toledo Scott faced off against Toledo Rogers and Toledo Bowsher took on Toledo Rogers on Oct. 12 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit sets early tone to dominate Detroit Central

A swift early pace pushed Toledo St. John’s Jesuit past Detroit Central Friday 48-8 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Toledo St. John’s Jesuit a 21-0 lead over Detroit Central.

The Titans opened a colossal 48-0 gap over the Trailblazers at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Detroit Central got within 48-8.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off against Novi Detroit Catholic Central.

Tontogany Otsego escapes Maumee in thin win

Tontogany Otsego posted a narrow 37-32 win over Maumee during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Tontogany Otsego darted in front of Maumee 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 23-19 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Tontogany Otsego darted to a 31-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-6 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Maumee took on Rossford on Oct. 6 at Rossford High School.

Toronto’s speedy start jolts Steubenville Catholic Central

Toronto broke to an early lead and topped Steubenville Catholic Central 17-6 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Toronto a 14-0 lead over Steubenville Catholic Central.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Steubenville Catholic Central didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 14-6 in the third quarter.

The Red Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Toronto and Steubenville Catholic Central faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Toronto faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Bridgeport on Oct. 7 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Trenton Edgewood scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Monroe

Trenton Edgewood took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Monroe 34-7 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Trenton Edgewood darted in front of Monroe 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets trimmed the margin to make it 14-7 at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Germantown Valley View and Monroe took on Bellbrook on Oct. 6 at Bellbrook High School.

Trotwood-Madison overwhelms Dayton Thurgood Marshall

Trotwood-Madison’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dayton Thurgood Marshall 42-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Thurgood Marshall played in a 48-8 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 11, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Dayton Meadowdale.

Troy dominates Sidney

Troy’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sidney 44-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Troy a 14-7 lead over Sidney.

The Trojans opened a monstrous 30-7 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Troy roared to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Troy and Sidney squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Troy faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Sidney took on Vandalia Butler on Oct. 6 at Sidney High School.

Troy Christian escapes close call with Tipp City Bethel

Troy Christian finally found a way to top Tipp City Bethel 22-21 at Troy Christian High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Tipp City Bethel jumped a narrow margin over Troy Christian as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Eagles rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bees 15-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Troy Christian and Tipp City Bethel faced off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Troy Christian High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Troy Christian faced off against Dayton Northridge and Tipp City Bethel took on West Milton Milton-Union on Oct. 6 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

Uniontown Green shuts out Uniontown Lake

Uniontown Green’s defense throttled Uniontown Lake, resulting in a 28-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Uniontown Green High on Oct. 20.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Blue Streaks’ expense.

Uniontown Green pulled to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Uniontown Lake and Uniontown Green played in a 55-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry and Uniontown Lake took on North Canton Hoover on Oct. 6 at Uniontown Lake High School.

Upper Arlington defense stifles Hilliard Davidson

Defense dominated as Upper Arlington pitched a 10-0 shutout of Hilliard Davidson at Upper Arlington High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Golden Bears registered a 3-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Upper Arlington darted to a 10-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Upper Arlington faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Hilliard Davidson took on Dublin Coffman on Oct. 6 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Utica allows no points against Hebron Lakewood

Utica’s defense throttled Hebron Lakewood, resulting in a 35-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Last season, Hebron Lakewood and Utica faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Utica faced off against Johnstown and Hebron Lakewood took on Newark Catholic on Oct. 6 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Van Wert comes from behind to stop Elida

Van Wert dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 35-14 win over Elida in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Elida, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Van Wert through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Van Wert jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Van Wert and Elida played in a 48-16 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Elida faced off against Wapakoneta and Van Wert took on Lima Shawnee on Oct. 6 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Vandalia Butler earns narrow win over Riverside Stebbins

Vandalia Butler posted a narrow 7-6 win over Riverside Stebbins in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Aviators opened a meager 7-3 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Indians enjoyed a 3-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Riverside Stebbins squared off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Vandalia Butler faced off against Sidney and Riverside Stebbins took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Oct. 12 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Versailles holds off Minster

Versailles topped Minster 21-14 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Versailles High on Oct. 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Minster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Versailles through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers and the Wildcats were deadlocked at 7-7 heading to the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Versailles and Minster locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Versailles and Minster faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Minster High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Versailles faced off against St. Henry and Minster took on Delphos St. John’s on Oct. 6 at Delphos St. John’s.

Wapakoneta defeats Celina

Wapakoneta’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Celina 30-3 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The Redskins’ offense thundered in front for a 23-3 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Redskins held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Celina squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Celina High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Wapakoneta faced off against Elida and Celina took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Oct. 6 at Celina High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen overwhelms Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Waynesfield-Goshen dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-12 win over Mt. Victory Ridgemont on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Waynesfield-Goshen opened with a 21-12 advantage over Mt. Victory Ridgemont through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened an enormous 28-12 gap over the Golden Gophers at halftime.

Waynesfield-Goshen charged to a 41-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waynesfield-Goshen and Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against North Baltimore and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Lima Perry on Oct. 6 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

Waynesville overcomes Germantown Valley View in seat-squirming affair

Waynesville posted a narrow 49-40 win over Germantown Valley View on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Waynesville a 14-13 lead over Germantown Valley View.

Waynesville registered a 28-27 advantage at intermission over Germantown Valley View.

Waynesville darted to a 49-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Waynesville faced off against Middletown Madison and Germantown Valley View took on Trenton Edgewood on Oct. 6 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

Weirton Weir routs East Liverpool

Weirton Weir rolled past East Liverpool for a comfortable 47-12 victory at Weirton Weir High on Oct. 20 in West Virginia football action.

Weirton Weir moved in front of East Liverpool 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Riders’ offense jumped in front for a 27-6 lead over the Potters at the intermission.

Weirton Weir breathed fire to a 33-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Riders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Weirton Weir and East Liverpool squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Weirton Weir faced off against Martins Ferry and East Liverpool took on Bellaire on Oct. 7 at Bellaire High School.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South dominates Lewisburg Tri-County North

West Alexandria Twin Valley South dismissed Lewisburg Tri-County North by a 41-16 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Bradford on Oct. 6 at Bradford High School.

West Chester Lakota West routs Hamilton

West Chester Lakota West handled Hamilton 42-14 in an impressive showing on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 7-0 lead over Hamilton.

The Firebirds registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Big Blue.

West Chester Lakota West steamrolled to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Hamilton squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and West Chester Lakota West took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Oct. 6 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

West Liberty-Salem shuts out Milford Center Fairbanks

West Liberty-Salem’s defense throttled Milford Center Fairbanks, resulting in a 55-0 shutout on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Springfield Northeastern and West Liberty-Salem took on Mechanicsburg on Oct. 6 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Westerville North crushes Dublin Scioto

Westerville North dismissed Dublin Scioto by a 28-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Warriors opened a slim 14-7 gap over the Irish at the intermission.

Westerville North moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville North and Dublin Scioto faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dublin Scioto faced off against Delaware Hayes and Westerville North took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Oct. 6 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Westerville South shuts out Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Westerville South’s defense throttled Columbus Worthington Kilbourne, resulting in a 26-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Westerville South opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Wolves’ expense.

Westerville South breathed fire to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville South and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Westerville South High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Westerville South took on Canal Winchester on Oct. 6 at Canal Winchester High School.

Wheelersburg dominates West Portsmouth Portsmouth West in convincing showing

Wheelersburg dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-7 win over West Portsmouth West in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Wheelersburg jumped in front of West Portsmouth West 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened a meager 21-7 gap over the Senators at halftime.

Wheelersburg stormed to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time West Portsmouth West and Wheelersburg played in a 14-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Wheelersburg faced off against Waverly and West Portsmouth West took on McDermott Northwest on Oct. 6 at McDermott Northwest High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne overpowers Perrysburg in thorough fashion

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne left no doubt on Friday, controlling Perrysburg from start to finish for a 35-10 victory in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Generals opened a meager 14-10 gap over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne roared to a 28-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Perrysburg and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Perrysburg faced off against Findlay and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Holland Springfield on Oct. 6 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

Wickliffe bests Beachwood

Wickliffe scored early and often to roll over Beachwood 59-7 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Wickliffe jumped in front of Beachwood 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened an enormous 45-0 gap over the Bison at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Wickliffe and Beachwood were both scoreless.

The Blue Devils held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Wickliffe squared off with Independence in a football game.

Williamsburg defense stifles Batavia Clermont Northeastern

Williamsburg’s defense throttled Batavia Clermont Northeastern, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Williamsburg opened with a 7-0 advantage over Batavia Clermont Northeastern through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Williamsburg roared to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Williamsburg and Batavia Clermont Northeastern squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Williamsburg faced off against Sabina East Clinton and Batavia Clermont Northeastern took on Fayette on Oct. 6 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

Williamsport Westfall sprints past Piketon

Williamsport Westfall collected a solid win over Piketon in a 56-39 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Williamsport Westfall opened with a 7-0 advantage over Piketon through the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a meager 28-18 gap over the Redstreaks at the intermission.

Williamsport Westfall steamrolled to a 49-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Redstreaks’ 15-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Piketon and Williamsport Westfall played in a 36-32 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Frankfort Adena and Piketon took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Oct. 6 at Piketon High School.

Wilmington posts win at Mt. Orab Western Brown’s expense

Wilmington pushed past Mt. Orab Western Brown for a 35-21 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wilmington and Mt. Orab Western Brown settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Hurricanes registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Broncos.

Wilmington and Mt. Orab Western Brown each scored in the third quarter.

The Hurricanes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Wilmington faced off against Goshen and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Oct. 6 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central dominates Shadyside

Woodsfield Monroe Central handled Shadyside 35-12 in an impressive showing on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 14-6 lead over Shadyside.

The Seminoles fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Woodsfield Monroe Central roared to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Seminoles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Shadyside and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 34-28 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Barnesville and Shadyside took on Wheeling Central Catholic on Oct. 6 at Shadyside High School.

Wooster escapes close call with Oxford Talawanda

Wooster topped Oxford Talawanda 33-28 in a tough tilt at Wooster High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Wooster and Oxford Talawanda fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Brave.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Oxford Talawanda made it 27-14.

The Brave rallied with a 14-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Generals prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Harrison.

Youngstown Chaney tops Youngstown East

Youngstown Chaney handled Youngstown East 35-6 in an impressive showing at Youngstown East High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The last time Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown East played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Youngstown East faced off against Struthers and Youngstown Chaney took on Warren Howland on Oct. 6 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

Youngstown Liberty overwhelms Campbell Memorial

Youngstown Liberty unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Campbell Memorial 67-21 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Campbell Memorial squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Liberty took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Oct. 6 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Youngstown Ursuline tops Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Youngstown Ursuline handed Youngstown Cardinal Mooney a tough 35-16 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Warren G. Harding and Youngstown Ursuline took on Cleveland VASJ on Oct. 6 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

Zanesville Maysville overcomes deficit and Duncan Falls Philo

Zanesville Maysville rallied from behind to knock off Duncan Falls Philo for a 24-7 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Duncan Falls Philo High on Oct. 20.

Duncan Falls Philo started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Zanesville Maysville at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 10-7 lead over the Electrics at the intermission.

Zanesville Maysville moved to a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Duncan Falls Philo and Zanesville Maysville played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville took on Thornville Sheridan on Oct. 6 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum takes advantage of early margin to defeat Byesville Meadowbrook

An early dose of momentum helped Zanesville West Muskingum to a 49-10 runaway past Byesville Meadowbrook in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Zanesville West Muskingum roared in front of Byesville Meadowbrook 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Colts.

Zanesville West Muskingum steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Colts enjoyed a 10-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Byesville Meadowbrook took on New Lexington on Oct. 6 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

