Atwater Waterloo grabbed a 28-12 victory at the expense of Bridgeport on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Atwater Waterloo jumped in front of Bridgeport 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Vikings 12-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Oct. 7, Bridgeport faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Atwater Waterloo took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Oct. 6 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

