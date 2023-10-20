Ansonia rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 46-6 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Ansonia opened with a 16-0 advantage over Union City Mississinawa Valley through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 40-0 intermission margin at the Black Hawks’ expense.

Ansonia roared to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Black Hawks closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ansonia and Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ansonia faced off against Lewisburg Tri-County North and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Oct. 12 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.