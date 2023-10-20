Beallsville left no doubt on Friday, controlling Van from start to finish for a 32-8 victory for a West Virginia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Beallsville a 32-8 lead over Van.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

The last time Van and Beallsville played in a 60-8 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Beallsville faced off against Weirton Madonna.

