Beaver Eastern controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 43-7 victory over Franklin Furnace Green for an Ohio high school football victory at Franklin Furnace Green High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Beaver Eastern a 13-0 lead over Franklin Furnace Green.

The Eagles’ offense pulled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Beaver Eastern roared to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Beaver Eastern and Franklin Furnace Green played in a 41-26 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Portsmouth Sciotoville East and Beaver Eastern took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Oct. 6 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.