Caldwell dismissed Sarahsville Shenandoah by a 37-6 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Caldwell a 15-6 lead over Sarahsville Shenandoah.

Caldwell roared to a 37-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Caldwell and Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Caldwell faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Hannibal River on Oct. 6 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

