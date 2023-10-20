Berlin Center Western Reserve handed North Jackson Jackson-Milton a tough 22-7 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Lowellville and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Atwater Waterloo on Oct. 6 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

