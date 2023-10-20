Blanchester recorded a big victory over Sabina East Clinton 40-13 at Blanchester High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Blanchester moved in front of Sabina East Clinton 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to an 18-7 intermission margin at the Astros’ expense.

Blanchester jumped to a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Blanchester and Sabina East Clinton faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Blanchester faced off against Bethel-Tate and Sabina East Clinton took on Williamsburg on Oct. 6 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

