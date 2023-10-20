Amanda-Clearcreek topped Baltimore Liberty Union 11-6 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Amanda-Clearcreek a 2-0 lead over Baltimore Liberty Union.

The Aces fought to a 9-0 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Aces enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lions’ 6-2 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Amanda-Clearcreek faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Circleville Logan Elm on Oct. 6 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

