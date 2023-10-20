Bethel-Tate handled Fayetteville 60-7 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Last season, Bethel-Tate and Fayetteville faced off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Fayetteville High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Bethel-Tate squared off with Blanchester in a football game.

