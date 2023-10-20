Ashtabula Edgewood pushed past Ashtabula Lakeside for a 38-20 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Ashtabula Edgewood opened with a 17-0 advantage over Ashtabula Lakeside through the first quarter.

The Dragons bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 17-6.

Ashtabula Lakeside showed some mettle by fighting back to a 24-20 count in the third quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Conneaut and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Geneva on Oct. 6 at Geneva High School.

