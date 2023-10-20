Defense dominated as Andover Pymatuning Valley pitched a 36-0 shutout of Windham in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The last time Andover Pymatuning Valley and Windham played in a 60-12 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Windham faced off against McDonald and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Vienna Mathews on Oct. 6 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

