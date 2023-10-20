Aurora topped Medina Highland 9-7 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Medina Highland High on Oct. 20.

Aurora opened with a 3-0 advantage over Medina Highland through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Hornets rallied in the final quarter, but the Green Men skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Medina Highland and Aurora faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Aurora High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Aurora squared off with Kent Roosevelt in a football game.

