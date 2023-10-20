Anna unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rockford Parkway 40-6 Friday on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The last time Anna and Rockford Parkway played in a 39-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Rockford Parkway faced off against Fort Recovery and Anna took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Oct. 6 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

