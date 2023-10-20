It was a tough night for Rayland Buckeye Local which was overmatched by Cadiz Harrison Central in this 49-7 verdict.

Cadiz Harrison Central darted in front of Rayland Buckeye Local 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Rayland Buckeye Local squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Richmond Edison and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Waterford on Oct. 6 at Waterford High School.

