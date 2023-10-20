Barnesville scored early and often in a 40-19 win over Belmont Union Local during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Barnesville jumped in front of Belmont Union Local 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks opened a mammoth 27-0 gap over the Jets at the intermission.

Belmont Union Local bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 33-7.

The Shamrocks chalked up this decision in spite of the Jets’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Barnesville and Belmont Union Local squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Belmont Union Local faced off against St. Clairsville and Barnesville took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Oct. 6 at Barnesville High School.

