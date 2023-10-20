A suffocating defense helped Bexley handle Worthington Christian 41-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Bexley jumped in front of Worthington Christian 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Bexley pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bexley faced off against Whitehall-Yearling and Worthington Christian took on Gahanna Columbus Academy on Oct. 6 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

