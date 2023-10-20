Alliance’s defense throttled Alliance Marlington, resulting in a 36-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Alliance a 12-0 lead over Alliance Marlington.

The Aviators registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Dukes.

Alliance pulled to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Aviators held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Alliance and Alliance Marlington played in a 41-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Alliance Marlington faced off against Minerva and Alliance took on Beloit West Branch on Oct. 6 at Beloit West Branch High School.

