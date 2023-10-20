Austintown Fitch topped Warren G. Harding 14-13 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Raiders moved ahead by earning a 13-0 advantage over the Falcons at the end of the second quarter.

Austintown Fitch broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-13 lead over Warren G. Harding.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Austintown Fitch and Warren G. Harding played in a 59-28 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Warren G. Harding faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Austintown Fitch took on Massillon on Oct. 6 at Austintown Fitch High School.

