Bellbrook rolled past Hamilton Ross for a comfortable 37-13 victory during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, Bellbrook and Hamilton Ross fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a modest 17-7 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Bellbrook darted to a 24-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hamilton Ross faced off against Franklin and Bellbrook took on Monroe on Oct. 6 at Bellbrook High School.

