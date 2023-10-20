Brookville dominated Franklin 43-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Brookville jumped in front of Franklin 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Franklin climbed back to within 28-14.

The Blue Devils held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Brookville and Franklin played in a 49-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Franklin faced off against Hamilton Ross and Brookville took on Eaton on Oct. 6 at Brookville High School.

