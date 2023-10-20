Bellville Clear Fork’s defense throttled Caledonia River Valley, resulting in an 8-0 shutout at Caledonia River Valley High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Bellville Clear Fork moved in front of Caledonia River Valley 8-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Marengo Highland and Bellville Clear Fork took on Shelby on Oct. 6 at Shelby High School.

