Bascom Hopewell-Loudon knocked off Tiffin Calvert 19-7 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon moved in front of Tiffin Calvert 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains fought to a 19-7 intermission margin at the Senecas’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Tiffin Calvert played in a 21-18 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Tiffin Calvert took on Elmore Woodmore on Oct. 6 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.