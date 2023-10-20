It was a tough night for Bryan which was overmatched by Archbold in this 42-21 verdict.

Archbold darted in front of Bryan 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Streaks fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Archbold and Bryan faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bryan faced off against Swanton and Archbold took on Wauseon on Oct. 6 at Wauseon High School.

