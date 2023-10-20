It was a tough night for Edgerton which was overmatched by Antwerp in this 38-16 verdict.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.

The Archers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 30-8 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 38-16.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Antwerp and Edgerton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Antwerp faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Edgerton took on Hicksville on Oct. 6 at Hicksville High School.

