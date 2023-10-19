SHELBY — The Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby (CIC) is happy to announce the official opening of Black Fork Commons Plaza at a public ceremony on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Funding for the 1.7-million-dollar project was raised primarily from private donations and the results of the plaza are outstanding. The enhancements will bring consistency to the downtown’s public space and transform the center of the city into an active place for entertainment and gathering.

The goal of the plaza is to beckon residents and visitors to the heart of downtown where they can spend quality time, support local businesses, and encourage further investment, and already, the CIC has seen investment from the plaza with new stores and shops opening.

Cody Albert, vice-chair of the CIC, stated, “This is a momentous occasion. Black Fork Commons Plaza is more than just a beautiful space. It is the perfect blend of Shelby embracing its historical roots, and its eagerness to evolve. We encourage the community to celebrate this milestone with us.”

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 25, at 6 p.m. Public remarks will be made followed by music and refreshments.

Community Improvement of Shelby

The Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby (CIC) is an inclusive public-private community partnership focusing on Shelby’s prosperity and growth. This collaboration is primarily dedicated to the economic vitality and downtown revitalization of Shelby. CIC also serves as the parent organization of Shelby Bicycle Days, a community festival focused on bringing families together in downtown Shelby. For more information about the CIC, go to www.shelbycic.com.