Madison took extra time to beat Chardon 2-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 19.

Nothing was decided in the second half, with the Blue Streaks and the Hilltoppers locked in a 1-1 stalemate.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first overtime period.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

