Warren John F. Kennedy’s defense throttled Campbell Memorial, resulting in a 6-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Oct. 19.

The first half gave Warren John F. Kennedy a 4-0 lead over Campbell Memorial.

The Eagles held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 9, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Garrettsville Garfield.

