OHSAA girls soccer scores for October 19, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

East Liverpool Beaver Local defense stifles McConnelsville Morgan

East Liverpool Beaver Local’s defense throttled McConnelsville Morgan, resulting in a 5-0 shutout for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Oct. 19.

Louisville allows no points against Eastlake North

Defense dominated as Louisville pitched a 1-0 shutout of Eastlake North on Oct. 19 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Madison outlasts Chardon in multi-OT classic

Madison took extra time to beat Chardon 2-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 19.

Nothing was decided in the second half, with the Blue Streaks and the Hilltoppers locked in a 1-1 stalemate.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first overtime period.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Metamora Evergreen claims tight victory against Miller City

Metamora Evergreen finally found a way to top Miller City 3-2 at Metamora Evergreen High on Oct. 19 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

New Concord John Glenn shuts out Steubenville

A suffocating defense helped New Concord John Glenn handle Steubenville 6-0 on Oct. 19 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

The first half gave New Concord John Glenn a 3-0 lead over Steubenville.

The Little Muskies held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second half.

The last time New Concord John Glenn and Steubenville played in a 4-2 game on Oct. 26, 2022.

Ottawa-Glandorf shuts out Swanton

Ottawa-Glandorf’s defense throttled Swanton, resulting in an 8-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer on Oct. 19.

The last time Ottawa-Glandorf and Swanton played in a 5-0 game on Oct. 26, 2021.

In recent action on Oct. 10, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Defiance and Swanton took on Liberty Center on Oct. 10 at Swanton High School.

West Chester Lakota West thwarts Cincinnati Walnut Hills’ quest

West Chester Lakota West handed Cincinnati Walnut Hills a tough 3-1 loss in Ohio girls soccer action on Oct. 19.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.