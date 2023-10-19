A suffocating defense helped Dayton Dunbar handle Dayton Ponitz 36-0 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 19.

Dayton Dunbar darted in front of Dayton Ponitz 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Golden Panthers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dayton Ponitz faced off against Cincinnati Northwest and Dayton Dunbar took on Trotwood-Madison on Oct. 6 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

