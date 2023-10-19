A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Taft handle Cincinnati Woodward 33-0 at Cincinnati Taft High on Oct. 19 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Taft opened with a 13-0 advantage over Cincinnati Woodward through the first quarter.

The Senators’ offense steamrolled in front for a 27-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Cincinnati Taft pulled to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Woodward played in a 47-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Cincinnati Western Hills and Cincinnati Woodward took on Cincinnati Hughes on Oct. 5 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.